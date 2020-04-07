WCWS OU OSU

The Oklahoma State softball team was riding a 12-game winning streak when the season ended abruptly because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman, file

 SARAH PHIPPS

The Oklahoma State softball team finished the 2020 season ranked No. 11 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 and No. 12 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll. The Cowgirls (19-5) were on a 12-game winning streak before the season was cut short the coronavirus pandemic.

