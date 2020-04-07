The Oklahoma State softball team finished the 2020 season ranked No. 11 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 and No. 12 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll. The Cowgirls (19-5) were on a 12-game winning streak before the season was cut short the coronavirus pandemic.
Oklahoma State softball team finishes No. 11 and No. 12 in final polls
By Staff Reports
