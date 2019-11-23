STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State women’s basketball team improved to 5-0 Saturday with a 69-38 win over Rice at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Defensively, the Cowgirls forced 28 turnovers and limited the Owls to 29.5% shooting from the field.
OSU trailed 17-15 after one quarter but used a 17-0 run to take control of the game. The Cowgirls outscored the Owls 27-4 in the second quarter to lead 42-21 at halftime.
OSU’s Vivian Gray led all scorers with 16 points, to go with five rebounds and three assists. Teammate Natasha Mack logged her fourth double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Lauren Fields added 12 points, and Ja’Mee Asberry dished out six assists.
Erica Ogwumike led Rice with 14 points, abd Lauren Schwartz added nine.
The Cowgirls will take on top-ranked Oregon at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands. OSU will also face Louisville and Texas-Arlington in the tournament.