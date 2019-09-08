Grace Yochum scored two goals in the second half Sunday to lift Oklahoma State to a 2-0 win over Saint Louis at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater.
OSU (4-0-1) extended its winning streak to three.
Despite a slow start with only one first-half shot, OSU bounced back with 10 attempts following intermission, six of those on frame.
It took 75 minutes for OSU to break the scoreless drought. After a corner kick by Kim Rodriguez fell through the hands of SLU goalkeeper Mary Niehaus, Yochum was there for the follow-up header to lift the Cowgirls to a 1-0 lead.
Yochum doubled the OSU advantage with a 32-yard bomb in the 80th minute.
OSU goalkeeper Dani Greenlee kept a clean sheet for the first shutout of her career. The Cowgirls have posted four shutouts in five matches this season.
OSU plays at No. 5 Penn State Thursday.