WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kan., ESPN+

OKLAHOMA ST. (10-5, 1-2)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Dennis 5-9 2.3 1.8

G de Sousa 6-0 4.5 1.8

F Mack 6-4 17.1 12.9

F Gray 6-1 19.7 4.6

C De Lapp 6-3 3.3 3.8

KANSAS STATE (7-6,1-1)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Harris 5-6 9.7 3.2

G Carr 6-1 11.5 3.1

F Williams 6-4 15.5 11.7

F Beard 5-10 6.3 3.2

C Lee 6-5 15.6 10.7

Notes: Oklahoma State is coming off of its biggest loss of the season, 94-48 at Baylor. The Cowgirls have lost two consecutive games and are looking to break the streak with a win against Kansas State. ... OSU hasn’t beat Kansas State in Manhattan since Jan. 8, 2014. ... Vivian Gray averages a team-high 19.7 points for the Cowgirls. ...The Wildcats have won the past three games against OSU and five of the past six. They also lead the all-time series 38-33.

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Sports Writer

Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387