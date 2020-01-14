WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Oklahoma State at Kansas State
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kan., ESPN+
OKLAHOMA ST. (10-5, 1-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Dennis 5-9 2.3 1.8
G de Sousa 6-0 4.5 1.8
F Mack 6-4 17.1 12.9
F Gray 6-1 19.7 4.6
C De Lapp 6-3 3.3 3.8
KANSAS STATE (7-6,1-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Harris 5-6 9.7 3.2
G Carr 6-1 11.5 3.1
F Williams 6-4 15.5 11.7
F Beard 5-10 6.3 3.2
C Lee 6-5 15.6 10.7
Notes: Oklahoma State is coming off of its biggest loss of the season, 94-48 at Baylor. The Cowgirls have lost two consecutive games and are looking to break the streak with a win against Kansas State. ... OSU hasn’t beat Kansas State in Manhattan since Jan. 8, 2014. ... Vivian Gray averages a team-high 19.7 points for the Cowgirls. ...The Wildcats have won the past three games against OSU and five of the past six. They also lead the all-time series 38-33.
