Oklahoma State women visit Kansas State By Staff Reports Jan 15, 2020 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: 2019 Tulsans of the Year The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners More Latest Local Offers C&C BUSH & TREE TRIMMING, 918-636-6687 C&C Bush & Tree Trimming Fall Cleanups! Flower beds, fence lines, overgrown shrubs, small trees. 20 yrs Clint A+ BBB Ins. 918-636-6687. KM Construction Concrete & More, 918-645-1001 Specializing in decorative & all types of concrete work inc: foundations, driveways, patios, sidewalks, pole barns & more! BBB accredited. Free est. Ins. 918-607-2716 MORE THAN PAINTING! DRYWALL, CARPENTRY, ETC. COMM & RES "MORE THAN PAINTING" Drywall, Carpentry, Siding, Commercial & Residential 40 yrs experience & BBB RI#100118 - Call 918-607-2716 Fans of the Year Contest Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…