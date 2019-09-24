STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith and members of his staff are set to host their annual fall coaches clinic Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5, at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The two-day clinic includes seminars and technique sessions under the direction of Smith, a five-time NCAA champion coach. Joining him as instructors are NCAA champion Zack Esposito, two-time NCAA champion Chris Perry, three-time NCAA champion Alex Dieringer, four-time All-American Tyler Caldwell, 2019 All-American Derek White and former Cowboy Mike Magaldo.
Seminar topics range from speed, strength and conditioning and health and safety to NCAA academics and eligibility.
The cost per coach is $150 and $100 for each additional coach through Sept. 27. After that, the first coach costs $175 and additional coaches $125. Fees include two meals and clinic materials.
Registration forms can be found online at osu.wrestling@okstate.edu.