TU
Games: KXBL-99.5 (Bruce Howard, Rick Couri, Jeremie Poplin)
Philip Montgomery call-in show, Mondays at 7 p.m., KXBL-99.5
Philip Montgomery news conference, Tuesdays at noon, tulsahurricane.com
OU
Games: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430 (Toby Rowland, Merv Johnson, Teddy Lehman, Chris Plank, Gabe Ikard)
Spanish-language game broadcasts: KIZS-101.5
Sooner Football with Lincoln Riley, Sundays at 8 p.m., Fox Sports Oklahoma
Lincoln Riley news conference, Mondays at noon, KTBZ-1430, soonersports.com
Sooner Sports Talk with Lincoln Riley, Tuesdays at 7 p.m., KTBZ-1430, soonersports.com
OU Sooners Coaches’ Corner, Thursdays at 7 p.m., KTBZ-1430, soonersports.com
Sooner Sports Gameday, 10 a.m. Saturdays (10 a.m. Sunday before the opener against Houston), soonersports.com
OSU
Games: KFAQ-1170 (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb, Robert Allen)
Mike Gundy radio show, Sundays at 6 p.m., okstate.com/watch
Mike Gundy news conference, Mondays at noon, okstate.com/watch
NFL
Dallas Cowboys games: KTBZ-1430
Kansas City Chiefs games: KTGX-93.5
Cleveland Browns games: KAKC-1300
Thursday, Sunday and Monday prime-time broadcasts, Westwood One, KYAL-97.1
Cowboy Hour with Brad Sham, Mondays at 6 p.m., KTBZ-1430
KC Chiefs/Andy Reid show, Mondays at 7 p.m., KTBZ-1430
Cleveland Browns/Freddie Kitchens show, Thursdays at 6 p.m., KAKC-1300
High schools
Bixby games: KTBZ-1430
Broken Arrow games: KYAL-97.1
Jenks games: KRXO-107.9
Owasso games: KYFM-100.1
Sapulpa games: KYAL-1550/99.9
Union games: KRMG-102.3
Vinita games: KYAL-96.1
Scoreboard show: Fridays at 10 p.m., KYAL-97.1
Bixby/Loren Montgomery show, Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., KTBZ-1430
Broken Arrow/David Alexander show, Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., KYAL-97.1
Muskogee/Rafe Watkins show, Tuesdays at 7 p.m., KYAL-97.1
YurView Oklahoma (Cox Ch. 3) High School Schedule
Aug. 30: Yukon vs. Edmond North
Sept. 5: Millwood vs. Heritage Hall
Sept. 6: Broken Arrow vs. Union
Sept. 12: Yukon vs. Moore
Sept. 13: Jenks vs. Union
Sept. 19: Moore vs. Norman
Sept: 20: Bartlesville vs. Del City
Sept. 27: Broken Arrow vs. Jenks
Oct. 3: Bishop Kelley vs. Edison
Oct. 4: Bixby vs. Booker T. Washington
Oct. 10: Broken Arrow vs. Westmoore
Oct. 11: Ford Fan Pick Game
Oct. 17: Claremore vs. Memorial/Hale vs. Edison
Oct. 31: Union vs. Southmoore
Nov. 1: Bartlesville vs. Muskogee
Nov. 8: Ford Fan Pick Game