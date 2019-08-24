TU

Games: KXBL-99.5 (Bruce Howard, Rick Couri, Jeremie Poplin)

Philip Montgomery call-in show, Mondays at 7 p.m., KXBL-99.5

Philip Montgomery news conference, Tuesdays at noon, tulsahurricane.com

OU

Games: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430 (Toby Rowland, Merv Johnson, Teddy Lehman, Chris Plank, Gabe Ikard)

Spanish-language game broadcasts: KIZS-101.5

Sooner Football with Lincoln Riley, Sundays at 8 p.m., Fox Sports Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley news conference, Mondays at noon, KTBZ-1430, soonersports.com

Sooner Sports Talk with Lincoln Riley, Tuesdays at 7 p.m., KTBZ-1430, soonersports.com

OU Sooners Coaches’ Corner, Thursdays at 7 p.m., KTBZ-1430, soonersports.com

Sooner Sports Gameday, 10 a.m. Saturdays (10 a.m. Sunday before the opener against Houston), soonersports.com

OSU

Games: KFAQ-1170 (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb, Robert Allen)

Mike Gundy radio show, Sundays at 6 p.m., okstate.com/watch

Mike Gundy news conference, Mondays at noon, okstate.com/watch

NFL

Dallas Cowboys games: KTBZ-1430

Kansas City Chiefs games: KTGX-93.5

Cleveland Browns games: KAKC-1300

Thursday, Sunday and Monday prime-time broadcasts, Westwood One, KYAL-97.1

Cowboy Hour with Brad Sham, Mondays at 6 p.m., KTBZ-1430

KC Chiefs/Andy Reid show, Mondays at 7 p.m., KTBZ-1430

Cleveland Browns/Freddie Kitchens show, Thursdays at 6 p.m., KAKC-1300

High schools

Bixby games: KTBZ-1430

Broken Arrow games: KYAL-97.1

Jenks games: KRXO-107.9

Owasso games: KYFM-100.1

Sapulpa games: KYAL-1550/99.9

Union games: KRMG-102.3

Vinita games: KYAL-96.1

Scoreboard show: Fridays at 10 p.m., KYAL-97.1

Bixby/Loren Montgomery show, Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., KTBZ-1430

Broken Arrow/David Alexander show, Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., KYAL-97.1

Muskogee/Rafe Watkins show, Tuesdays at 7 p.m., KYAL-97.1

YurView Oklahoma (Cox Ch. 3) High School Schedule

Aug. 30: Yukon vs. Edmond North

Sept. 5: Millwood vs. Heritage Hall

Sept. 6: Broken Arrow vs. Union

Sept. 12: Yukon vs. Moore

Sept. 13: Jenks vs. Union

Sept. 19: Moore vs. Norman

Sept: 20: Bartlesville vs. Del City

Sept. 27: Broken Arrow vs. Jenks

Oct. 3: Bishop Kelley vs. Edison

Oct. 4: Bixby vs. Booker T. Washington

Oct. 10: Broken Arrow vs. Westmoore

Oct. 11: Ford Fan Pick Game

Oct. 17: Claremore vs. Memorial/Hale vs. Edison

Oct. 31: Union vs. Southmoore

Nov. 1: Bartlesville vs. Muskogee

Nov. 8: Ford Fan Pick Game

Bill Haisten

918-581-8397

bill.haisten@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @billhaisten

Tags

Sports Columnist

Bill joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to having become a sports columnist in 2016, he was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397