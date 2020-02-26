The Rotary Club of Tulsa held its weekly meeting Wednesday, and Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder was the guest speaker. Holder has been the AD for 15 years and previously was recognized as a finalist for the 2013 National Athletic Director of the Year.
Holder spoke for about 13 minutes before he opened the floor for questions by members of the club. Here are three of the topics he was asked about.
NCAA transfer portal
The transfer portal has been a major topic of discussion the past few years because it is becoming more common, especially in college football. Holder said he prefers requiring players to sit out a year without losing any eligibility versus allowing players to play right away.
“I don’t want to take a year of eligibility away from them,” Holder said. “If they’ve already redshirted a year and then they transfer and lose a year of eligibility, I’m not for that, either. But I think that you should have to take a year off.”
College athlete compensation
Holder was an OSU golf athlete and coach before becoming the athletic director. He has been in college athletics for a long time, and he is not in favor of paying college athletes.
“There has never been a better time to be a college athlete,” Holder said. “If you’re in a full-scholarship sport like football or basketball, you’re more advantaged than ever before.”
The free tuition and educational value, player stipends and Pell Grants for players who need it were some of the athlete advantages referenced by Holder.
Big 12 wrestling in Tulsa
This year’s Big 12 Wrestling Championship will be held at the BOK Center starting March 7. Holder said getting the conference championship was big for the state of Oklahoma.
“Wrestling is a big deal at Oklahoma State,” Holder said. “It’s a really big deal in the state of Oklahoma. For the sport to grow and thrive, we need more championship events to be held in our state to inspire our youngsters who want to take up wrestling and give us a great pool of recruits to choose from. I’m all for that, and I really, really appreciate the support shown by the city of Tulsa, the whole community and the BOK Center. That’s a really big deal.”