The Stillwater Stars, an Oklahoma State alumni team, will compete next month in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the $1 million, winner-take-all summer event broadcast live on ESPN networks.
A total of 24 teams will play under quarantine at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, from July 4-14.
Stillwater Stars is organized by co-general managers Jeff Barr and Caleb Surly, who served as student managers for the OSU men’s basketball team. Former Cowboys guard Bryndon Manzer (1992-94) will serve as the team’s head coach.
The current roster includes Markel Brown (2010-2014), Darrell Williams (2010-11), Mike Cobbins (2011-15), Le’Bryan Nash (2011-15), Phil Forte (2013-17), Thomas Dziagwa (2016-20) and Brian Williams (2011-14).
The No. 21 seed Stars will take on No. 12 seed and 2019 TBT quarterfinalist Team Brotherly Love in the team’s first-round game on July 4. Game times and TV broadcast information info will be announced soon.
TBT’s opening round will take place July 4-5. The quarterfinals will be held July 10-11 with the semifinals on July 12. The championship game will be played on July 14.