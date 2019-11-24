West Virginia fans had already started their touchdown celebrations after receiver Sam Jones caught an 11-yard pass in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, but referees ruled him down at the 1-yard line.
The Mountaineers earned a first down on that play and needed just 1 yard to tie the game. The OSU defense has a saying “Give us an inch. We’ll defend it.” That’s exactly what the Cowboys did on the next three plays.
WVU called a quarterback keeper for Jarret Doege and OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga stuffed him for no gain. Doege ran the same play on second down and Ogbongbemiga met him at the line of scrimmage a second time. Ogbongbemiga tied his career-high with 11 tackles.
“I told everybody play after play, don’t give up. It’s not over,” Ogbongbemiga said. “Just because they’re on the 1-yard line don’t mean they have to get in the end zone with it though. We kind of all had that mentality. Personally, if he was in my gap I’m not going to let him in the end zone. We all just came together.”
A 5-yard false start penalty pushed the Mountaineers to the OSU 6-yard line on 3rd-and-goal. Doege stepped back for a pass and defensive end Trace Ford got close enough to tip the ball. The Cowboys defended 1 yard for three plays and forced WVU to kick a 22-yard field goal to keep a 7-3 lead over the Mountaineers.
“Right there just proves the point that it’s not over until it’s over,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “You fight for every inch and that’s our philosophy and that’s the way we live. Holding them to three points is a big stop for us and could be a deciding factor in the game.”
Stopping West Virginia from getting seven points proved to be crucial for the Cowboys, considering the OSU offense gained just 119 yards in the first half before scoring the fewest points it scored in 17 games dating back to last season. OSU still did enough to beat West Virginia 20-13 for the fifth consecutive time.
The OSU won its 68th consecutive game dating back to Sept 13, 2003, when holding its opponent under 20 points. West Virginia was 19 yards from reaching the 20-point mark and tying the game with less than two minutes left when Knowles’ defense showed up again, this time with loads of pressure.
Knowles rushed extra guys on third-and-12 and again on fourth down to force two incomplete passes and seal the win.
“I thought the quarterback was a little too comfortable,” Knowles said. “He kind of picked us apart a little bit in our zones and I just thought that it would be better to get some heat on him and play man coverage. Once we got ahead of the sticks it makes it easier.”
OSU head coach Mike Gundy said after the game that the Cowboys brought pressure in similar situations earlier in the year but the secondary didn’t do a good job of understanding down-and-distance.
“We’ve been hurt some this year in long yardage, not understanding down-and-distance,” Gundy said “But we’ve corrected it. We put a plan in place, we went through with it, and it worked today.”