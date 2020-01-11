WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma State at Baylor

1 p.m. Sunday

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

ESPNU

OSU (10-4, 1-1)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Dennis;5-9;2.2;1.9

G;de Sousa;6-0;4.8;1.8

F;Mack;6-4 17.3;13.6

F;Gray;6-1;20.1;4.8

C;De Lapp;6-3;3.5;3.9

Baylor (12-1, 1-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Cooper;5-8;15.0;2.2

G;Richards;6-1;7.7;3.6

G;Landrum;5-8;10.7;5.5

F;Smith;6-2;15.9;7.6

F;Cox;6-4;12.8;7.6

Notes: Oklahoma State is coming off of its first lost in a month, 77-75 at home against Oklahoma. Now, the Cowgirls are about to play against the No. 6 team in the country in their second Big 12 Conference outing of the season. Natasha Mack averages a double-double for the Cowgirls. ...Baylor's only loss this year is against No. 4 South Carolina and the Lady Bears have won the past seven games against OSU. Baylor defeated top-ranked UConn 74-58 Thursday night. ... Baylor leads the all-time series against OSU 43-11. 

