Transfer Antwine makes debut for Cowboys
Oklahoma State defensive lineman Israel Antwine played Saturday against Texas, his first action since transferring from Colorado. Antwine, an Oklahoma City native who hadn’t appeared in a game as a result of what coach Mike Gundy labeled a technicality, finished with two tackles.
Returning to the defensive line against the Longhorns was starting tackle Brendon Evers, who missed last week’s game against Tulsa with an injury.
Linebacker Devin Harper also played for the first time this season after an offseason foot injury. He had one tackle.
Longhorns honor OSU booster Pickens
Before the game, OSU donor T. Boone Pickens was honored with a moment of silence. Pickens died Sept. 11 at the age of 91 in Dallas.
Also on Saturday, OSU announced plans for a bronze statue of Pickens to be built on the university campus.
OSU interception ends Ehlinger’s streak
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger headed into the game with the second-longest active streak in FBS with 139 consecutive pass attempts without throwing an interception, behind Oregon State’s Justin Herbert.
OSU ended Ehlinger’s streak on his 24th pass of the game, when Kolby Harvell-Peel intercepted him late in the third quarter. Ehlinger lasted 162 consecutive throws without throwing an interception.
Gundy vs. ranked teams on the road
OSU arrived in Austin having won eight games on the road against ranked opponents since Gundy became the head coach in 2005. The Cowboys had 10 such wins from 1936, when the Associated Press poll began, to 2004.
Saturday’s outcome ended a streak of five consecutive wins for OSU in Austin. In the series, the Longhorns have a 25-9 advantage.
Cowboys’ helmets a brighter orange
For the biggest game to this point of the season, the Cowboys decided to make a slight change to their wardrobe. OSU sported a brighter orange version of a helmet featuring the black Pistol Pete logo.