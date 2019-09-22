Longhorns limit big plays from Hubbard and Wallace
Hubbard and OSU receiver Tylan Wallace have been accustomed to creaking for at least one long play in each game this season. OSU headed into the game leading the nation with seven plays of at least 50 yards and five plays of at least 60 yards.
The Cowboys had one 55-yard pass from Sanders to Braydon Johnson in the second quarter, but Hubbard and Wallace’s longest play of the game was the shortest that both of them have had all season. Wallace got open for a 35-yard catch, but there were no 90-yard or 75-yard touchdowns with chunks of yards after the catch that he made a habit of in the first three games.
Hubbard’s longest play was his 13-yard run near the end of the fourth quarter. Hubbard broke free for a 53-yard touchdown and a 75-yard score against Oregon State and Tulsa. He only touched the ball eight times against McNeese and still managed to get free for an 18-yard run. The Longhorns were going to let OSU beat them with highlight plays from its two stars.
Cowboys finish with two 100-yard rushers
Although running back Chuba Hubbard had his lowest average of 3.3 yards per carry, he still managed to rack up 121 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 37 carries. Quarterback Spencer Sanders carried the ball 18 times for 109 yards and a touchdown.
The Cowboys are four games into the season and that is the second time this year that both Hubbard and Sanders have rushed for at least 100 yards each. The last time was in the season opener at Oregon State when Sanders rushed for 109 yards and Hubbard finished with 221 rushing yards.
OSU slows down on third downs
OSU converted on 21 of 29 third downs in its first two games against Oregon State and McNeese State. The Cowboys converted on nine of their 19 third downs at Texas. They converted five of 14 at Tulsa the week before, which puts them at a 42% conversion rate in their last two games after converting on 72% to start the season.
Longhorns continue to put up points
Texas put up 36 points against OSU for its fourth straight game of scoring 35 points or more. The Longhorns have scored 35 plus points in four consecutive games since its five-game streak in 2012. Texas lost just one game during that stretch. It is currently 3-1 in its four-game stretch this season.
The 30 points by the Cowboys marks just the second time in 10 games dating back to last season that they scored 30 points or less in a game. The last time was in the 31-24 loss at TCU on Nov. 24, 2018.
Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga gets career-high in tackles
Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga has played well for OSU all season. He recorded a career-high 11 tackles at Texas. He has 36 tackles on the year. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is the only OSU player with more tackles on the season. Rodriguez has 38 total tackles.
Matt Ammendola kicks three field goals for fifth time
OSU field goal kicker Matt Ammendola made three field goals from 20 yards, 43 yards and 27 yards. It’s the fifth time Ammendola has had three field goals in a game and the first since the Boise State game on Sept. 15, 2018.