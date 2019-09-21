AUSTIN, Texas — The longest winning streak in college football history for a road team at Darrell K Royal-Memorial Stadium came to an end Saturday.
Oklahoma State had won the past five games in Austin heading into Saturday. The 36-30 loss at No. 12 Texas also snapped an overall four-game winning streak against the Longhorns.
The Cowboys (3-1, 0-1) nearly erased an 11-point second-quarter deficit, but missed opportunities in the second half resulted in the Cowboys losing their first game to Texas (3-1) since the 2014 season.
Texas didn’t make it easy on the nation’s leading rushing-receiving duo, either.
OSU running back Chuba Hubbard averaged 7.9 yards a carry in the first three games. The Longhorns held him to 3.3 per carry, though he picked up 121 yards on 37 attempts and scored two touchdowns.
Wallace, who ended with five catches for 83 yards, was scoreless for the first time this season.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders completed 19-of-32 passes for 268 yards and two interceptions. He also ran for 109 yards. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger as 20-of-28 passing for 281 yards, four TDs and an interception.
The Cowboys had two chances to score with Texas leading 28-23 in the second half. OSU went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Texas 3-yard line. Hubbard tripped and fell before reaching the sticks with 2:27 left in the third quarter.
Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel made OSU’s third interception of the season to give the offense another chance to cut into or take the lead to start the fourth quarter. OSU took over at the Texas 31 but failed to pick up a first down. The Cowboys were facing a fourth-and-1 when a delay of game penalty pushed it back. The Cowboys came up empty in the red zone for a second time when a fake field-goal attempt ended in a failed shovel pass from place holder Jake McClure to Jelani Woods.
Although it was still a five-point game, OSU never recovered from those two failed chances to take the lead. The Longhorns created more distance with a 2-yard TD run by Roschon Johnson that pushed the lead to 36-23 with 11:44 remaining.
OSU had to score quickly down by two scores, which meant passing. Sanders threw his second interception of the game to give the ball back to the Longhorns.
The OSU defense stopped Texas from scoring, but the Cowboys punted on their next drive. There were only five minutes remaining when OSU regained possession.
A 13-yard TD run by Hubbard cut the Texas lead to 36-30 with 1:37 left, but the Cowboys couldn’t recover the onside kick and Texas ran the clock out.
Sanders showed in the 40-21 win at Tulsa last week he had the mental toughness to bounce back from an early interception. He showed some of that same poise in the first half at Texas. Sanders threw the second interception of his career on the third drive of the game, but he kept his composure to help the Cowboys survive a three-touchdown first half from Ehlinger.
The Cowboys moved the ball effectively on the opening drive but still had to settle for a 20-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola as the drive stalled after Hubbard fumbled on the goal line.
The Longhorns got on the board on their second drive to take a 7-3 lead, and Sanders threw an interception on the following series.
Ehlinger capitalized on Sanders’ mistake with a 6-yard TD pass, but Sanders didn’t get rattled. He orchestrated an eight-play drive that ended with a 43-yard field goal set up by a 35-yard pass to Wallace on the second play of the drive.
A crucial fourth-down stop by the OSU defense gave Sanders the ball back, and he took advantage. Sanders connected on a 55-yard bomb to Braydon Johnson to set up a 7-yard TD run by Hubbard.
But Ehlinger kept his foot on the gas by throwing a 73-yard TD pass to Brennan Eagles to cap off a four-play drive less than a minute after Hubbard’s touchdown.
OSU was looking at an eight-point deficit after not being able to execute an effective two-minute offense. The Cowboys started their drive with 2:09 on the clock and had to punt with 56 seconds left in the half.
A muffed punt gave the Cowboys new life after recovering the ball on the Texas 15. OSU handed the ball to Hubbard on the final two plays, including a 1-yard TD, and the Cowboys trailed 21-20 at halftime for the second consecutive week. But OSU couldn’t replicate last week’s second-half performance.