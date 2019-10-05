Chuba Hubbard reaches 1,000 rushing yards
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 156 yards Saturday to put him over 1,000 yards rushing on the season after six games. He’s the 16th OSU player to rush for at least 1,000 yards in a season. He entered the game leading the nation with 938 rushing yards and pushed that total to 1,094 yards Saturday.
Cowboys scoreless in first quarter
OSU trailed 13-0 after the first quarter, its first scoreless opening quarter in 16 games. The Cowboys were scoreless in the first quarter during the 44-21 win against Boise State on Sept. 15, 2018. Hubbard’s 3-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds left in the half avoided OSU being shutout for the first time in a half since it trailed Texas 19-0 on Nov. 16, 2014.
Career day for Jordan McCray
Jordan McCray’s 73-yard touchdown catch from Spencer Sanders in the third quarter was the longest catch of his career and his first touchdown of the season. The redshirt senior also had a career-high 82 receiving yards on two catches
Tylan Wallace receives his first penalty on a block
Few receivers were as good as Tylan Wallace last season at executing a legal crackback block. That was a big part of Wallace’s game and college football changed its rules to no longer make those types of hits legal.
OSU coach Mike Gundy made a point to not put Wallace in a position to get ejected or be called for a penalty by taking that play out of the OSU playbook. Wallace played through five games without getting a personal foul penalty on a block. He received his first of the season on a 13-yard run by Spencer Sanders midway through the first quarter.
Wallace has a career-high in catches
OSU receiver Tylan Wallace established a career-high with 11 catches against the Red Raiders after previously catching 10 passes three times in his career. He had 85 yards and a touchdown catch.
OSU can’t duplicate the comeback
Oklahoma State trailed by at least 20 points on four occasions with its largest deficit being 45-21 with 8:26 remaining. The Cowboys trailed by 17 points on three occasions at Texas Tech in 2015 against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. OSU rallied to win 70-53 four years ago, but couldn’t replicate that effort Saturday.