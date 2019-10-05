Hubbard reaches 1,000 rushing yards for season
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 156 yards Saturday to put him over 1,000 yards on the season after six games. He’s the 16th OSU player to rush for at least 1,000 yards in a season. He entered the game leading the nation with 938 yards and pushed that total to 1,094.
Cowboys held scoreless in first quarter for first time in 16 games
OSU trailed 13-0 after the first quarter, its first scoreless opening quarter in 16 games. The Cowboys were scoreless in the first quarter in the 44-21 win against Boise State on Sept. 15, 2018. Hubbard’s 3-yard TD run with 30 seconds left in the half avoided OSU being shut out for the first time in a half since it trailed Texas 19-0 on Nov. 16, 2014.
Career day for McCray
Jordan McCray’s 73-yard TD catch on a pass from Spencer Sanders in the third quarter was the longest catch of his career and his first TD of the season. The redshirt senior also had a career-high 82 receiving yards on two catches.
Wallace hit with his first penalty on a block
Few receivers were as good as Tylan Wallace last season at executing a legal crackback block. That was a big part of Wallace’s game, but the NCAA changed its rules to no longer make those types of hits legal.
OSU coach Mike Gundy made a point to not put Wallace in a position to get ejected or be called for a penalty by taking that play out of the OSU playbook. Wallace played through five games without getting a personal foul penalty on a block. He was flagged for his first of the season on a 13-yard run by Sanders midway through the first quarter.
Wallace records a career-high 11 receptionsWallace established a career-high with 11 catches against the Red Raiders after previously catching 10 passes three times in his career. He had 85 yards, including a 10-yard TD reception.
OSU can’t duplicate the comeback
Oklahoma State trailed by at least 20 points on four occasions against Texas Tech, with its largest deficit being 45-21 with 8:26 remaining. The Cowboys trailed by 17 points on three occasions at Texas Tech in 2015 when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the Red Raiders’ QB. OSU rallied to win 70-53 four years ago, but it couldn’t replicate that effort Saturday.