Cowboys honor T. Boone Pickens
Oklahoma State honored T. Boone Pickens, who died Wednesday, by placing “Boone” stickers on the back of the players’ helmets. Saturday was the first game OSU played since Pickens died at the age of 91 in Dallas.
Pickens’ legacy is a major part of the OSU culture. He donated close to $600 million to OSU academics and athletics, and his $165 million donation to the athletic department is the largest single athletics donation in history.
“We can talk all day about what he’s done,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said after the game. “You know, it’s sad. Mr. Pickens and I went head to head a lot. He won most or all of them. I have a lot of respect for him and I think he respected me.”
TU enjoys largest home crowd in five years
Oklahoma State and Tulsa agreed to an eight-year contract starting in 2024, which makes the game Saturday the first of 11 meetings over 13 years. The two schools will play in Stillwater the next two seasons before the eight-year home-and-home series starts in 2024.
The 28,612 fans who attended the game is an encouraging sign for the series. That was the largest home crowd Tulsa has had in five years.
Plenty of firsts for TU players
Three TU players accomplished something for the first time in their career Saturday.
Cornerback Reggie Robinson leaped at a Spencer Sanders pass in the first quarter before bobbling it a few times, then pulling in the interception. The acrobatic interception was the first of Robinson’s career.
Senior safety Manny Bunch recovered the first fumble of his career early in the fourth quarter.
On offense, coach Philip Montgomery’s son, Cannon, caught the first pass of his career. He made a catch in the middle of the field for a 10-yard gain in the third quarter.
Stokes records 100-yard game
Keylon Stokes was the first to put TU on the board Saturday and was the team’s leading receiver in the game.
Stokes’ 39-yard touchdown catch from Zach Smith in the first quarter was the highlight of the best game of his senior season thus far. Stokes caught seven passes for 109 yards and the touchdown. It was only the second time in his career that Stokes surpassed 100 receiving yards in a game. The first time was Nov. 24, 2018, against SMU in the final game of TU’s season last year. Stokes combined for 100 receiving yards in the first two games of the season against Michigan State and San Jose State.
Brooks climbing TU all-time rushing lists
Running back Shamari Brooks keeps climbing TU’s all-time career rushing touchdowns list.
Brooks’ second touchdown of the game late in the second quarter gave him 20 in his career. That moved Brooks inside the top 10 for most by a TU running back, tied with Ken Lacy.
Brooks rushed for 107 yards, going over the century mark for the second week in a row. It was the 10th time in his career that Brooks reached 100 rushing yards, bumping him to seventh on TU’s all-time 100-yard rushing game list.
Wallace moves up OSU’s all-time 100-yards receiving list
Receiver Tylan Wallace connected with Sanders for a 90-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter for the Cowboys third-longest TD reception in school history. That 90-yard reception also put him above the 100-yard mark in receiving for the second consecutive game.
Wallace finished with five receptions for 118 yards and a TD for his ninth career 100-yard game. He is tied with former Cowboys receiver, Dez Bryant, for sixth on OSU’s all-time list. Marcell Ateman is fifth on the list with 10 career 100-yard games. James Washington is at the top of the list with 21 games.
Ammendola moves up on the OSU all-time list for career field goals
OSU kicker Matt Ammendola came into the season ranked sixth on the NCAA’s active scoring list with 251 career points. He was eighth on OSU’s all-time list for field goals made with 41 entering Saturday’s game. He kicked a 37- and 36-yard field goals to pass Luke Phillips, who has 42 career field goals made.
Ammendola is seventh on the all-time list. Former Cowboy Larry Roach holds the career record with 69 field goals made.
Cowboys score in 10 seconds
Chuba Hubbard momentarily quieted the noise about the TU defense by breaking free for a 75-yard sprint to the end zone on the first play of the game. The last time the Cowboys scored on the first play of a game was when James Washington scored on a 91-yard reception from Mason Rudolph against Pittsburgh in 2016. That play took 16 seconds.
Hubbard’s 75-yard dash took all of 10 seconds. That was the fastest the Cowboys have scored in a game since Justin Gilbert’s kickoff return to start the game against Kansas in 2013. Gilbert’ 100-yard return for a TD took 13 seconds.
Cowboys trail at halftime for the first time this season
Tulsa ended the first half by scoring 14 unanswered points to gain a 21-20 halftime lead over OSU. That was the first time this season the Cowboys have trailed at halftime.