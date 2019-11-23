Brown gets first start since 2017
Hawaii graduate transfer Dru Brown made the first start of his Oklahoma State career on Saturday and his first start since the 2017 season. Brown’s last start at quarterback was for Hawaii when the Rainbow Warriors lost 30-20 to BYU at home on Nov. 25, 2017. The 20-13 win at West Virginia was Brown’s first win as a starter since Hawaii beat San Jose State 37-26 on Oct. 14, 2017.
Hubbard passes Thomas on single-season leaderboardChuba Hubbard’s 106 rushing yards were enough for him to move past Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas for fourth place on OSU’s all-time list for rushing yards in a single season. Thomas rushed for 1,767 yards in 1987 and Hubbard leads the country with 1,832 yards this season.
The Cowboys have two games left, including the bowl game, and Hubbard is 55 yards behind Terry Miller’s 1,887 yards in 1976. Miller is second on the OSU all-time list while Ernest Anderson sits 45 yards ahead of Hubbard with 1,877 yards in 1982.
Barry Sanders, another Hall of Famer, is too far out of reach for Hubbard after rushing for 2,850 yards in 1988 to put him at the top of the OSU leaderboard.
Hubbard could become the second player in OSU history to rush for 2,000 yards if he can gain 168 yards in the final two games.
OSU gains fewest yards of season
The Cowboys are used to gaining a lot of yards, and their fewest yards gained of the season before Saturday was 402 in the win at Iowa State three games ago. West Virginia managed to hold OSU to just 285 total yards after holding the Cowboys to 119 yards in the first two quarters.
No touchdowns of at least 50 yards
Oklahoma State entered Saturday’s game having scored a touchdown on a play of at least 50 yards in six consecutive games. That streak ended with the Cowboys scoring on a 1-yard pass to Jelani Woods and a 2-yard pass to Dillon Stoner.
OSU holds West Virginia under 20
Saturday was the 68th game dating back to Sept. 13, 2003, that the Cowboys have held their opponent under 20 points. OSU has won all 68 of those games, which is the longest active streak in the country.