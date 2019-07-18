Former Major League Baseball All-Star Matt Holliday will join the Oklahoma State baseball staff as an assistant coach, becoming a part of the program led by his brother Josh Holliday.
Matt Holliday will be in charge of the Cowboys’ offensive development and outfield play.
Josh Holliday has been the Cowboys’ head coach since the 2013 season. Josh and Matt's father Tom Holliday was OSU's head coach between 1997-2003.
“Matt loves the game of baseball and has a passion for helping young men pursue their dreams both on the field and in life,” OSU head coach Josh Holliday said. “We are so excited to have him join our coaching staff — with Rob (Walton), Marty (Lees) and Matt, we have a coaching team established that will work together to recruit and develop players at the highest level.
“Matt’s expertise in hitting and outfield play will fit perfectly within our staff. Our players will have the opportunity to learn from one of the finest offensive players in baseball history. Matt is a teacher, and his ability to articulate the movements and mindset of the swing is exceptional.”
Matt Holliday played 15 seasons in the big leagues before retiring in 2018. He was a three-time National League All-Star and finished second in NL MVP voting in 2007 while playing for the Colorado Rockies.
“I’m excited to join the baseball staff at Oklahoma State, and I’m looking forward to the chance to help young men reach their potential in all areas of their lives,” Matt Holliday said in a statement. “Coaching alongside my brother and the staff he has put together makes me eager to be a part of it. Thanks to Coach (Mike) Holder and my big brother for giving me this opportunity.”