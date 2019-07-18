Oklahoma State head coach Josh Holliday approached his brother Matt with an opportunity late last month.
Would he consider joining the Oklahoma State coaching staff?
Matt Holliday had spent the past 15 years playing Major League Baseball, most recently with the Colorado Rockies last fall. After living in Stillwater this spring and not being on a pro roster, the 39-year-old appears ready to explore his next step in life.
“Was coaching something that was in his heart?” Josh Holliday asked his brother. “He came back to me a couple of days later and said that 100% it would be.
“He had a chance this year to follow our team and watch college baseball up close in ways that he had not been able to in years past when he was playing. He sees tremendous opportunity to help kids, which is, I think, what his true passion is.”
Somewhere in Cape Cod, a proud father is smiling. Tom Holliday was OSU’s head coach between 1997-2003 and now his sons Josh and Matt will make up 50 percent of the coaching staff.
Matt Holliday’s position is voluntary, and he will be in charge of the Cowboys’ offensive development and outfield play. He’ll join Rob Walton and Marty Lees in bettering the Cowboys.
“It’s a volunteer position in the standpoint that he won’t be an off-campus recruiter, but he will be a full-time on-campus coach,” Josh Holliday said. “He will work, as our volunteer coaches always have at Oklahoma State, with a tremendous amount of respect and value.”
Matt Holliday was a seven-time All-Star selection and was the 2007 National League batting champion for the Colorado Rockies, which is the same season that he finished second in NL MVP voting. He was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2011 World Series team.
“I’m excited to join the baseball staff at Oklahoma State, and I’m looking forward to the chance to help young men reach their potential in all areas of their lives,” Matt Holliday said in a statement. “Coaching alongside my brother and the staff he has put together makes me eager to be a part of it. Thanks to Coach (and OSU athletic director Mike) Holder and my big brother for giving me this opportunity.”
Josh Holliday is excited to see his brother teach the OSU players.
“He’s been a student of the game his whole life,” Josh Holliday said. “He’s been a great teammate, crosses major league and minor league experience. He’s bringing a great deal to the program in terms of his ability to teach kids about the game. He can put things in perspective for them to help them grow on and off the field.
“He’s going to have a very big role inside our program, much like Rob, Marty and myself. We’re definitely a coaching team. He’s definitely bringing a lot to the table. To get to do things you love with people you love is a pretty lucky place to be in life.”