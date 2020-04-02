Oklahoma State's Cade Cabbiness (16) hits a 2-run double in the fifth inning of a Bedlam baseball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Friday, May 19, 2017. Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman
Cade Cabbiness was supposed to be playing a Bedlam baseball game at ONEOK Field on Tuesday night.
Instead, the Oklahoma State senior was at his Bixby home trying to focus on his future following the abrupt finish to his senior season due to COVID-19.
The NCAA ruled Monday student-athletes competing in spring sports are eligible to return next year. The announcement would allow the outfielder to return to Stillwater.
“I’m probably going to come back,” said Cabbiness, who has an option to play pro baseball. “We don’t even know what the (Major League Baseball) draft is going to look like.”
Cabbiness was not only going to use his senior campaign to try to help OSU defend its Big 12 Championship, he wanted to improve his draft stock. He didn’t think he had that opportunity in the limited schedule, which included some missed games due to an injury.
“I’m excited that we got the year back,” Cabbiness said. “There are still a lot of unknowns. A lot of people are wondering what kind of aid the seniors will get.
“For the most part, I’ll probably come back. There’s a lot of unfinished business. It’s kind of cliché, but I didn’t get to go out the way I wanted to.”
Cabiness pointed to TCU senior Haylen Green’s message on social media. The pitcher wrote “My year didn’t end in the tears that my team and I expected. They weren’t tears of joy from winning a championship or tears of sorrow from losing one …”
Cabbiness mentioned the missed opportunity of playing in O’Brate Stadium, which was scheduled to open just days after the OSU season’s abrupt finish March 12. And there’s parting with a roster of teammates who he considered brothers.
“I was telling a lot of the younger kids that we really didn’t get to the fun part of the season yet,” he said. “It is fun, don’t get me wrong during the first part of the season, but when we get into Big 12 play when you are competing for a Big 12 championship and get to the postseason and then, out of nowhere, it’s just gone. It wasn’t fun to deal with.”
Cabbiness has been lifting weights and working out with his good friend Breydon Daniel, a former Bixby teammate and fellow senior who had his University of Kentucky baseball season ended early. Daniel has a batting cage in his backyard and the two meet to hit.
He’s also been in contact with OSU coach Josh Holliday through text messages. Holliday updates Cabbiness with news and makes sure all of his players are on top of their academics as OSU turned to online coursework.
The OSU player understands why the decision to cut school and sports this semester.
“I know it stinks for all the athletes, but I think for now we have to put sports aside and take care of ourselves as people and make sure everyone is healthy, I think it was absolutely necessary,” Cabbiness said.
