Oklahoma State headed into this season with a lot of excitement surrounding its freshman class. The Cowboys landed a top-25 2019 freshman class that was headlined by Marcus Watson, who never played a game and eventually transferred to New Mexico State. The remaining freshmen finished the season with 12 starts among the five of them and were important pieces to the success of the team.
Here is a brief analysis of the 2019 freshman class after year one.
Kalib Boone
Kalib Boone struggled to find his footing early in the season and OSU coach Mike Boynton said he had trouble staying consistent in practice. However, Boone eventually progressed into having arguably the best season of any freshman on the team, despite entering the season with such a small frame.
Boone started to find his way in the second half of the season and OSU’s new approach to throw the ball inside also helped him become more comfortable offensively. He got more playing time as the year went on, which included four starts. Boone led the freshmen with 141 points and 89 rebounds. Sophomore Yor Anei was the only Cowboy to have more than Boone’s 22 blocks. Boone’s high energy and production on both sides of the ball should give OSU fans reason to believe he will have a solid college career in Stillwater.
Avery Anderson III
Avery Anderson was the most athletic player on the team not named Cameron McGriff. He is a 6-foot-2 point guard who has a lot of bounce. Anderson is fully committed to the defensive side of the ball, which allowed the Cowboys to use him and sophomore Isaac Likekele to put pressure on the opposing ball handlers. Anderson led the freshmen with 28 steals — the third-most steals on the team.
Anderson has the right mechanics and skills to become a solid player for the Cowboys. He still needs to work on his shot, but the main thing for Anderson is to continue growing mentally. Anderson and fellow freshman guard Chris Harris Jr. were thrown into the fire after Likekele was sidelined for a month with an illness. Anderson made a few freshman mistakes in his decision-making throughout the season, but he started to figure out the mental side a little more toward the end. This upcoming offseason will be huge for Anderson’s decision-making capabilities heading into next season.
Chris Harris Jr.
Harris’ freshman year was cut short, as he missed the last 10 games of the season because of a knee injury suffered against TCU on Feb. 5. Harris was averaging 15 minutes a game before his injury and Boynton often praised Harris for his defensive contributions. Harris is a player whom Boynton can use when he wants to go with a strong defensive lineup. However, Harris shot 29% from the field in his first season. He will need to find his shot if he wants to have a pivotal role moving forward.
Keylan Boone
Keylan Boone was one of the most praised freshmen by his teammates during the offseason when asked which freshman impressed them the most. Boone got a solid amount of playing time early in the year. He scored a combined 18 points in the first two games of the season, including his season-high 11 points in the opener against Oral Roberts.
Boone’s playing time got spottier once conference play started and he finished the season shooting 39% from the field including 34% (12-of-35) from 3-point range. Boone proved himself to be a solid shooter at Memorial High School. He is another freshman who will benefit greatly from another offseason to become more comfortable finding his fit offensively. Expect Boone to have a more consistent role in the rotation next season.
Hidde Roessink
Hidde Roessink received the least amount of playing time of this class. His style of play is perfect for today’s era of basketball. He is a 6-foot-10, 220-pound big man who can stretch the floor with his outside shooting. Not every freshman has an immediate impact in their first year and that is true with Roessink. He wasn’t a major piece of the puzzle this season, but he has the potential to grow into a player who can be counted on by his junior year. Hidde is a 19-year-old from the Netherlands who was trying to adjust to living in a new country on top of figuring out how to play Big 12 basketball. The injury he suffered early in the year didn’t help his progression, either.