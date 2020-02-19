Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele puts up a shot against West Virginia's Derek Culver on Tuesday. Culver's strong second half -- nine of his 10 rebounds, two blocks -- helped the Mountaineers pull away to a 65-47 victory. Kathleen Batten/AP
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton watches as his team trails during the second half Tuesday at No. 17 West Virginia. Oklahoma State is 13-13 and 3-10 in the Big 12 after the 65-47 loss. Kathleen Batten/AP
Oklahoma State forward Yor Anei goes strong to the basket during the first half against West Virginia on Tuesday in Morgantown, W.Va. Kathleen Batten/AP
Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele puts up a shot against West Virginia's Derek Culver on Tuesday. Culver's strong second half -- nine of his 10 rebounds, two blocks -- helped the Mountaineers pull away to a 65-47 victory. Kathleen Batten/AP
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton watches as his team trails during the second half Tuesday at No. 17 West Virginia. Oklahoma State is 13-13 and 3-10 in the Big 12 after the 65-47 loss. Kathleen Batten/AP
Oklahoma State had a strong first half in the 65-47 loss at No. 17 West Virginia on Tuesday, but playing only one half of good basketball has continued to be a trend in OSU losses this year.
Lindy Waters III had the chance to shoot a 3-pointer during Oklahoma State’s first procession of the game but stepped in and knocked down a more manageable 2-pointer instead. That’s been the mindset of the entire team during the past five games.
The focus to get the ball inside is the reason sophomore Yor Anei scored six of OSU’s first 10 points. The Cowboys shot 62% in the first half to hold a 33-28 halftime lead before WVU outscored them 37-14 in the second half. OSU shot 17% during the second-half collapse with just six points in the paint and four free-throw attempts.
“Obviously it was kind of a tale of two halves in many ways for our team,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said after the game.
Part of the problem was the fact that West Virginia coach Bob Huggins made an adjustment to go with a bigger lineup in the second half. Forward Derek Culver, who's 6-foot-10, only played five minutes in the first half but played 15 in the second on his way to grabbing nine of his 10 rebounds and recording two blocks in the final 20 minutes.
Gabe Osabuohien also played significantly more minutes in the second half. He tallied two blocks to help the Mountaineers block OSU six times in the second half after having zero blocks in the first. WVU outrebounded OSU 26-17 in the second half.
“They did a really good job of ramping up their physicality and their activity on the defensive end,” Boynton said of West Virginia.” Particularly in the paint, where we had done a lot of our damage in the first half, I thought they were much more active. They went to the bigger lineup because we were going inside.“
Oklahoma State’s emphasis on getting the ball inside has been a plus for the Cowboys, but the WVU loss showed how OSU can struggle to play a full game. The Cowboys played a complete game in the 78-70 loss to Baylor on Feb. 8 but had a poor first half against Oklahoma on Feb. 1. Both teams scored 39 points in the second half, but the Sooners outscored OSU 43-30 in the first half on their way to beating the Cowboys 82-69.
OSU went on a 15-0 run during the first half of the 65-50 loss to Kansas on Jan. 27 to cut the Jayhawks' lead to 29-24 by halftime. The Cowboys were at home with the crowd on their side heading into the locker room but came out flat in the second half. KU outscored OSU 36-26 in the final 20 minutes.
The Cowboys had a 36-27 lead in the first game against Baylor on Jan. 18 but allowed the Bears to outscore them by 16 points in the second half. OSU has played at least one good half of basketball in many of its losses, but one half of solid play usually isn’t enough to win in the Big 12, as was shown in the loss at West Virginia.
“West Virginia played better than us for 20 minutes, for sure,” Boynton said. “Maybe even the last four minutes in the first half, to be perfectly honest, so it’s on us. What we have to do is figure out how we respond. (We) have another big game coming up, as all of them (are) in the Big 12. So get back and start getting ready for that one."
Get to know the 2019-2020 Oklahoma State Cowboys
Avery Anderson
Yor Anei
Kalib Boone
Keylan Boone
Thomas Dziagwa
J.K. Hadlock
Chris Harris Jr.
Jonathan Laurent
Isaac Likekele
Cameron McGriff
Dee Mitchell
Trey Reeves
Hidde Roessink
Lindy Waters III
Marcus Watson
Meet the coaching staff
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Tyler Lockett will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 All-World Awards
Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387