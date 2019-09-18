The Big 12 Conference basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday and the Cowboys will host Big Monday games against West Virginia on Jan. 6 and Kansas on Feb. 24.
This season will be OSU’s first Big Monday appearance since at Oklahoma in 2017. Jan. 4 at Texas Tech will be the first conference game of the year for the Cowboys. Three of the Cowboys conference games will be aired via ESPN+ on Big 12 Now.
Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for $4.99 per month and can be watched on the ESPN app, ESPN.com or espnplus.com.
All five of last year’s starters are returning for the Cowboys. Fans can get information on season tickets by visiting okstate.com/tickets or by calling 877-ALL-4-OSU. Season tickets start at $150 and are on sale now.
Conference Schedule
At Texas Tech; 11 a.m. on Jan. 4; ESPN2/ESPNU
West Virginia; 8 p.m. on Jan. 6; ESPN2
at TCU; 1 p.m. on Jan. 11; ESPN2
Texas; 7 p.m. on Jan. 15; Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Baylor; 11 a.m. on Jan. 18; ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
at Iowa State; 7 p.m. on Jan. 21; Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Kansas; 8 p.m. on Jan. 27; ESPN
at Oklahoma; 2 pm. On Feb. 1; ABC
TCU; 7 p.m. on Feb. 5; Big 12 Now on ESPN+
at Baylor; 5 p.m. on Feb. 8; ESPN2
at Kansas State; 8 p.m. on Feb. 11; ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Texas Tech; 12 p.m. on Feb. 15; CBS
at West Virginia; 6 p.m. on Feb. 18; ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Oklahoma; 3 p.m. on Feb. 22; ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
at Kansas; 8 p.m. on Feb. 24; ESPN
Iowa State; 3 p.m. on Feb. 29; ESPN2/ESPNU
Kansas State; 8 p.m. on March 4; ESPN2/ESPNU
at Texas; 3 p.m. on March 7; ESPN/ESPN2