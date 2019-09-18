OSU basketball coach Mike Boynton

Mike Boynton throws his hands in the air at Oklahoma State's open basketball practice on August 1, 2019 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/TULSA WORLD)

The Big 12 Conference basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday and the Cowboys will host Big Monday games against West Virginia on Jan. 6 and Kansas on Feb. 24.

This season will be OSU’s first Big Monday appearance since at Oklahoma in 2017. Jan. 4 at Texas Tech will be the first conference game of the year for the Cowboys. Three of the Cowboys conference games will be aired via ESPN+ on Big 12 Now.

Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for $4.99 per month and can be watched on the ESPN app, ESPN.com or espnplus.com.

All five of last year’s starters are returning for the Cowboys. Fans can get information on season tickets by visiting okstate.com/tickets or by calling 877-ALL-4-OSU. Season tickets start at $150 and are on sale now.

Conference Schedule

At Texas Tech; 11 a.m. on Jan. 4; ESPN2/ESPNU

West Virginia; 8 p.m. on Jan. 6; ESPN2

at TCU; 1 p.m. on Jan. 11; ESPN2

Texas; 7 p.m. on Jan. 15; Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Baylor; 11 a.m. on Jan. 18; ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

at Iowa State; 7 p.m. on Jan. 21; Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Kansas; 8 p.m. on Jan. 27; ESPN

at Oklahoma; 2 pm. On Feb. 1; ABC

TCU; 7 p.m. on Feb. 5; Big 12 Now on ESPN+

at Baylor; 5 p.m. on Feb. 8; ESPN2

at Kansas State; 8 p.m. on Feb. 11; ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Texas Tech; 12 p.m. on Feb. 15; CBS

at West Virginia; 6 p.m. on Feb. 18; ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Oklahoma; 3 p.m. on Feb. 22; ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

at Kansas; 8 p.m. on Feb. 24; ESPN

Iowa State; 3 p.m. on Feb. 29; ESPN2/ESPNU

Kansas State; 8 p.m. on March 4; ESPN2/ESPNU

at Texas; 3 p.m. on March 7; ESPN/ESPN2



