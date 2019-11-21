Oklahoma State is four games into the basketball season, and coach Mike Boynton has wasted no time showing off his 2019 top-25 recruiting class.
The Cowboys have played at least 10 players in all four games, and Boynton didn’t give any indication Wednesday he would do anything different against Western Michigan at 7 p.m. Friday in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
“It shows that he trusts us young guys, and he sees what we can do on the court,” freshman Chris Harris Jr. said.
Said Boynton, “Ideally, we want to be able to play with a lot of depth and allow our young guys, especially early in the season, to try to find their way. We’ve been able to do that in several of the games so far. As that happens through these first couple months, they’ll be more prepared or at least feel more comfortable going into Big 12 play.”
Senior captain Cameron McGriff averaged 34 minutes a game last season and was one of three players who averaged at least 32. This year’s starting five of McGriff, Lindy Waters III, Isaac Likekele, Thomas Dziagwa and Yor Anei were basically Boynton’s entire team last season.
McGriff still is averaging about 30 minutes this season. Likekele, who is averaging 30.8, is receiving the most playing time
McGriff said he already is seeing the benefits of a deeper bench just four games into the season.
“It feels good,” McGriff said. “I think my body is a lot further. It’s a lot healthier than it was at this point last year. I mean, that’s really the reason I’m able to give my best every single time I’m on the court as far as going full speed and playing as hard as I can.”
The Cowboys lost multiple close games in the second half of last season — their final three losses were by five points or fewer. Boynton referenced the home loss to Oklahoma after having a 19-point lead, the overtime loss to Texas Tech and the home loss to Kansas when discussing how last year’s limited roster affected the season.
Boynton is hopeful the extended bench will help keep guys fresh toward the end of the year and help the Cowboys win some of those close conference games.
“I think it’s more of the byproduct of the whole season that you’ll see that,” Boynton said. “Late in the year last year, we were playing a lot of close games, and we couldn’t quite get over the hump in the last five or six minutes. … Just didn’t look like we had enough gas in the tank to finish.”
Boynton has more players to work with this year but isn’t sure what his rotation will be yet. Going 10 and 11 deep probably won’t be the case every night as the Cowboys get deeper into the schedule.
Although Boynton has several bench players to choose from, he still doesn’t have his complete roster. Freshman Hidde Roessink, a 6-foot-10 forward who can stretch the floor with his jump shot, hasn’t been available since injuring his knee against Kansas City.
“We think he’ll be available Friday; not sure if he’ll play,” Boynton said. “But once we get him back you’ve got a whole different element in what he brings to our team. It’s different than what we have right now.
“If you’d asked me three weeks ago, two weeks into the season, if I’d feel more comfortable (with the rotation), I would of probably hoped I would have been able to say yeah, but I can’t really commit to that right now.”
While Boynton continues to play with his rotation, the freshmen are getting experience. Some of the first-year players might start receiving limited roles later in the season, but their development is still just as important for future years.
“It’s great for them,” McGriff said about the playing time. “Gaining experience as a freshman is vital. It’s very important to their process and growth throughout this time.”