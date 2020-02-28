Oklahoma State senior captains Cameron McGriff, Thomas Dziagwa and Lindy Waters III have combined to play in 366 games for OSU and they are three games away from ending their final regular season as Cowboys.
Fans will have a chance to recognize the captains and the other three OSU seniors when the Cowboys host Iowa State at 3 p.m. Saturday.OSU’s last home game is against Kansas State on Wednesday, but senior day was changed to Saturday to offer families a more convenient day to attend.
Trey Reeves, J.K. Hadlock and graduate transfer Jonathan Laurent are the other seniors.
The three captains have combined for over 220 career starts and coach Mike Boynton said after OSU’s 83-66 win over Oklahoma last week that he wasn’t sure if there is a group of college basketball players that has been through more than that trio.
McGriff, Waters and Dziagwa were members of the 2016 recruiting class recruited by Travis Ford (who’s now at Saint Louis) before he was fired after the 2015-16 season. Brad Underwood took over but left for Illinois after one year and Boynton was promoted to head coach.
The Cowboys lost a teammate, Tyrek Coger, who died on July 21, 2016, and they had to deal with the FBI college basketball investigation that ended in former OSU assistant coach Lamont Evans getting sentenced to three months in prison.
“It’s been unique, no doubt,” Dziagwa said of his four years. “There’s probably not a lot of players playing in the country who can say that they have a story like Lindy, Cam and I’s.”
There has been a lot of roster turnover the past four years but McGriff, Waters, Dziagwa and Reeves, as a walk-on, have stuck with it.
“It’s been a blessing to be able to be where I’m at right now with all of the things that’s happened in the past,” Waters said. “A lot of players don’t stay for four years. … Being here, I’ve had 30-something teammates. Guys get kicked off, guys transfer. Guys that commit here and you become friends on their visits and then they de-commit. They come and go. To be able to be here all four years without ever thinking of going anywhere else, it’s special.”
McGriff, Dziagwa and Waters have shared multiple monumental moments together, including the regular-season sweep of Kansas in the 2017-18 season. The bond they’ve created over the past four years goes much deeper than basketball. They say these are relationships they’ll continue to have well after their playing days.
“Those memories have brought us closer than anything,” McGriff said. “ A lot of family, I haven’t been through the stuff that I’ve been through with them. I’ve learned so much about them. … I just love those dudes, man. Those are my brothers. Those are relationships that I’ll have for the rest of my life. I really can’t thank them enough by sticking with me.”
Waters said he doesn’t have the words to describe their relationship.
“You can’t describe it in-depth,” Waters said. “You just trust each other. You know that no matter what, we’re going to have each other’s’ backs on the court or off the court. We can call each other for anything. We can text each other for anything. It’s just like if you have a brother, it’s just that love that you can’t really describe.”
Boynton, who first recruited Waters and Dziagwa as an assistant coach at Stephen F. Austin, said watching his seniors grow into young men has helped make him become a better coach and father. Waters even referred to Boynton as a father-figure.
Boynton said Saturday will be the most meaningful senior day he has been a part of in his career.
“These guys had an opportunity when Brad left to say, ‘You know what? No thanks, man. I’ve been through enough here, I want to move on and start something new. I’m not really sure you can coach anyway,’” Boynton said of his senior captains. “But they believed in me, believed in this program and they believed in each other.”
“They’ve given me a chance here in these first three years as a head coach to figure it out a little bit. We’ve kind of started to establish an identity. They haven’t fought what we’ve tried to do as a staff. They’ve never shown a bad attitude. Haven’t always played great, but that’s a part of the deal. So whenever this program is rolling in a few years and we’re having success, the kids on that team won’t be more important than those three guys who we’re going to lose this year.”
This season hasn’t gone as expected for the Cowboys primarily because of the 0-8 start to the Big 12 schedule. Their NCAA Tournament hopes have all but vanished, but OSU still has a chance at a possible postseason in the NIT. Boynton said it would be awesome to send his seniors off with another postseason experience in their final year.
“Playing in postseason is something they all want to do,” Boynton said. “And we all want that for them and we want that for the program.”