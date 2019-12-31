The Oklahoma State men's basketball team got a big piece of its swagger back with the return of sophomore point guard Isaac Likekele.
Likekele missed four games because of an illness, but made his return to the starting lineup in the Cowboys' 82-31 win against Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday. He foreshadowed his return by warming up with the team ahead of the game against Minnesota in the BOK Center on Dec. 21. He also continued to stay active and engaged on the bench throughout the entire game.
“He’s just a kid who is completely committed to this program, this team, his teammates and having success,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said after Sunday's game. “While he was out, even though he couldn’t come by at practice, he was still asking for practice film and game film; so that when he could speak to them, he could speak from a pretty intellectually honest place and being able to give them sound advice.”
“That type of commitment and care for his teammates makes him the type of leader he is.”
OSU’s 86-66 loss to the Golden Gophers was its third in the four-game stretch without Likekele. The 27 total rebounds were the lowest of the season and the 86 points allowed the most allowed by an OSU team that built solid defense into its DNA.
The Cowboys weren’t playing their best basketball during that stretch, but much of the struggles could be credited to Likekele’s absence. He is a major part of what the Cowboys do on both ends of the floor. He is their best field general on offense and one of the best lock down defenders they have when executing pressure defense.
Getting 20 minutes of game time against Southeastern Louisiana before starting conference play at Texas Tech on Saturday was big for Likekele -- and the rest of the team. Likekele shot 4-of-5 from the field for nine points with four assists, three rebounds and a steal in his first game back.
Southeastern Louisiana’s 31 points scored were the fewest scored by an OSU opponent this season. The Cowboys also won the rebounding battle, 51-34.
“The thing I was most proud about (Sunday) was that we got back to defending with the type of intensity that was missing for a relatively four-week period,” Boynton said. “Some of that had to do with (Likekele being out) but some of it had to do with us being more sound in our schemes and playing more solid.”
The competition in the Big 12 Conference will be significantly more intense, but Sunday's game was a good one for Likekele to ease back into things after missing nearly a month of basketball. Now, the Cowboys can enter conference play with their best players on the floor.
“Southeast is going to be fine in their league, but it’s time to turn our intensity to Big 12 play,” Boynton said.