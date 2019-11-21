The Oklahoma State 2020 recruiting class has moved into the top 10 according to 247Sports and Rivals after the Cowboys signed Montreal Pena out of Arlington, Texas.
The 6-9, 200-pound forward from Marin High School has helped OSU bring in the highest-ranked recruiting class since signing the No. 1 class in 2005.
Pena is a three-star recruit and joins No. 2-ranked prospect Cade Cunningham and No. 46 recruit Rondel Walker who both signed last week. Pena is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 15 overall player in Texas.
Pena passed on Baylor, TCU and Wake Forest to join the Cowboys. OSU has signed back-to-back top-25 classes. Coach Mike Boynton is putting the 2019 top-25 class to use and is off to a 4-0 start. The Cowboys host Western Michigan at 7 p.m. on Friday.