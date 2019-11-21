OSU vs. KANSAS CITY 018

Mike Boynton yells down the floor during Oklahoma State's men's basketball game vs. Kansas City on Nov. 9, 2019 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

 Devin Lawrence Wilber

The Oklahoma State 2020 recruiting class has moved into the top 10 according to 247Sports and Rivals after the Cowboys signed Montreal Pena out of Arlington, Texas.

The 6-9, 200-pound forward from Marin High School has helped OSU bring in the highest-ranked recruiting class since signing the No. 1 class in 2005.

Pena is a three-star recruit and joins No. 2-ranked prospect Cade Cunningham and No. 46 recruit Rondel Walker who both signed last week. Pena is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 15 overall player in Texas.

Pena passed on Baylor, TCU and Wake Forest to join the Cowboys. OSU has signed back-to-back top-25 classes. Coach Mike Boynton is putting the 2019 top-25 class to use and is off to a 4-0 start. The Cowboys host Western Michigan at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Tags

Sports Writer

Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387