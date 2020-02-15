STILLWATER — Oklahoma State celebrated an upset win over No. 24 Texas Tech on Saturday but the Cowboys also got to honor the 1995 Final Four team for its 25th anniversary.
OSU wore throwback uniforms and even had a vintage-style scoreboard in the 73-70 win over Texas Tech. Free T-shirts were handed to the first 1,995 fans to enter Gallagher-Iba Arena, and the team was honored during halftime. Each player was presented a framed jersey as a video tribute to the team was played.
“This is a family,” Bryant “Big Country” Reeves said. “It’s great to be back at Oklahoma State. It’s even better to be back here with these guys that we were in the trenches with. I love every one of them. You can go years without seeing them and it’s like you never missed a beat. This is a great time for us individually and also to be welcomed back by the Cowboys family.”
The celebration happened just one day after former OSU coach Eddie Sutton, who took the Cowboys to the Final Four in 1995 and 2004, was announced as a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s Sutton’s seventh time being named as a finalist.
Sutton, 83, won 806 games as a coach with three Final Four appearances. His first Final Four was with Arkansas in 1978. The legendary coach was a four-time national coach of the year four times and was awarded conference coach of the year honors eight times.
A finalist must receive 18 votes from an unidentified panel of 24 voters. Sutton has received votes seven times now, but he has yet to be inducted into the hall of fame.
“I’ve had that feeling about seven times now that this is the year,” Reeves said. “He should have been in the first go around. I don’t know what’s holding him back. I don’t know why he’s not there. I really hope they do it this year because he deserves it, and I’d love for him to be here and be a part of that.”
Many basketball fans, coaches, players and others connected to the sport have expressed their frustration with Sutton being left out of the hall of fame. Texas Tech joined in on the support for Sutton by wearing warmup shirts that had the words “Hall of Fame” on the front and “Sutton 806” on the back.
Red Raiders coach Chris Beard said the gesture was a small way to show respect to one of the best coaches to ever coach the game.
“It’s just wrong that coach Eddie Sutton is not in the basketball hall of fame,” Beard said. “He’s won everywhere he’s been. He’s a gentleman. He’s a coach’s coach. His players went on to graduate and be productive people. Just simply stated, he’s one of the classiest guys I’ve ever known, and he’s a damn good basketball coach.”
Former OSU player Randy Rutherford was a senior on the 1995 Final Four team and played under Sutton for three seasons. Rutherford said that Sutton is already in the Hall of Fame as far as he’s concerned.
“806, I don’t have to give a sales pitch,” Rutherford said. “If you know anything about basketball, there are very few coaches that can coach the way he coached. So the fact that he’s not in the hall of fame is a shame on the hall of fame.”
Current OSU coach Mike Boynton said there is no question that Sutton is a Hall of Famer.
“They don’t every have to vote him in,” Boynton said. “I hope they do, because I’m sure for validation purposes, to end the conversation, it would be good. He’s a Hall of Famer in every sense of the word as a coach. He deserves the recognition.”
The Hall of Fame class of 2020 will be announced on April 4 from the Final Four in Atlanta.