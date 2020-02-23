February has been a month of improvement for Oklahoma State, winning four games after going 1-7 in January.
The Cowboys started 0-8 in the Big 12 Conference before winning four of their past six games. There are four games left in the regular season and OSU coach Mike Boynton said the Cowboys (14-13, 4-10) still have a lot to play for.
A win at No. 3 Kansas on Monday would be the best win of the season for OSU. Tipoff is at 8 p.m.
“There are no more bigger resume-building wins than going into Allen Fieldhouse,” Boynton said. “We’ve got four guys on the roster, three (of who) played,” in OSU's last win at Kansas.
Seniors Cameron McGriff, Lindy Waters III and Thomas Dziagwa were sophomores on the 2017-18 team that swept Kansas in the regular season, which was the last time OSU won at Allen Fieldhouse. McGriff scored 20 points in the 84-79 win in Lawrence on Feb. 3, 2018. He has scored at least 18 points in four games against KU.
The Jayhawks were ranked No. 7 and No. 6 when they lost both regular-season games to OSU in 2018. This will be the 36th consecutive outing between the two teams where Kansas is ranked in the AP top 25. OSU has been playing better recently, and McGriff has been a major reason. The Cowboys will need him to build on his 28-point performance that helped OSU beat Oklahoma 83-66 on Saturday.
McGriff has averaged 18 points per game in the past eight games and has an average of 23.5 points in the past two games. McGriff is going to need some help in order to keep up with the two Kansas leading scorers in Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike.
“We’re going to need to find a way to offset maybe the two best players in the conference,” Boynton said. “They’ve got the two guys I would guess if the season ended today, they would have the co-players of the year on the same team in Dotson and 'Dok.' A big challenge ahead of us but I’m excited for the opportunity to go up there and see what we’re made of.”
Boynton said he watched every procession of the 64-61 win Kansas had over No. 1 Baylor on Saturday. Azubuike had 23 points and 19 rebounds in 36 minutes.
“They’re really good,” Boynton said of Kansas. “If we keep letting Dok catch lobs it’ll be a long day, so we’ve got to figure out a way to do a better job of that. That was pretty impressive.”