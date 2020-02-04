...WINTER STORM LIKELY WEDNESDAY...
.MODERATE TO HEAVY SLEET AND SNOW IS FORECAST TO AFFECT THE
REGION BEGINNING LATE TONIGHT AND CONTINUING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AS A
STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVES ACROSS THE REGION.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY SNOW WILL LIKELY SPREAD
INTO NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA LATE TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING.
TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES WITH LOCALLY 8 INCHES
POSSIBLE THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS
CURRENTLY FORECAST ALONG THE INTERSTATE 44 CORRIDOR.
PRECIPITATION MAY BEGIN AS A PERIOD OF SLEET BEFORE A CHANGEOVER
TO ALL SNOW WEDNESDAY MORNING.
* WHERE...NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT.
* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE,
ESPECIALLY WHERE THE HEAVIEST SNOW BANDS DEVELOP. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT BOTH THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE.
ROAD CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE CONSIDERABLY THROUGH THE DAY
WEDNESDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.
FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO
OKROADS.ORG.
TCU senior guard Desmond Bane has averaged 17 points and shot 60% from 3-point range in his past six games against Oklahoma State. Rod Aydelotte/AP
TCU’s Kendric Davis (right) attempts a lay-up against Oklahoma State on Feb. 18, 2019, in Stillwater. TCU has won five of the past six games between the teams. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State is getting ready to play its first Big 12 rematch of the season Wednesday night against visiting TCU.
OSU coach Mike Boynton said the Cowboys are entering the game with more desperation than their first outing against the Horned Frogs.
“(Desperation) is probably a fair word to use,” Boynton said. “We were 0-2, I think when we played them before, and we still haven’t won one in league play. So I would think that’s a fair word.”
OSU will host the Horned Frogs at 7 p.m. at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. The Cowboys lost 52-40 in the first meeting, Jan. 11 in Fort Worth, Texas, for their third consecutive Big 12 defeat.
OSU is now 0-8 in the Big 12 and is one loss away from its worst conference start since going 0-9 to start the Big Eight schedule during the 1971-72 season.
The Cowboys need to contain Desmond Bane if they want to overcome TCU. The Horned Frogs have won five of their past six games against OSU. Bane is averaging 17 points and is shooting a combined 60% from the 3-point line in the six games dating back to the 2017-18 season.
Bane shot 4-of-8 from deep and scored 20 points to help TCU defeat the Cowboys on Jan. 11. He also knocked down a clutch 3-pointer that gave TCU a one-point lead with 16 seconds left in last year’s Big 12 Tournament. The Horned Frogs won that game 73-70.
“He’s played well against us,” Boynton said about Bane. “He pretty much ended our season last year, too, in the conference tournament. … He’s a really good player, an all-league guy. That’s what guys like that do. He’s a senior and so he’s experienced.”
The Cowboys are coming off an 82-69 Bedlam loss in which they allowed Oklahoma’s Brady Manek to knock down 7-of-13 3-pointers on his way to 30 points. The Cowboys have allowed at least one player to make four or more 3-pointers and shoot 50% or better from behind the arc in their past six defeats.
Bane has made at least three 3-pointers in each of the past four games against OSU, including the six made 3s the first game against OSU last season.
“This game, we have to key in on where (Bane) is on the floor at all times and not let him get those early looks to get going,” OSU point guard Isaac Likekele said.
Boynton said there is a possibility that senior Lindy Waters III could be wearing a face mask after getting hit in the nose with 5:30 left in the game against the Sooners. Waters left the game and never returned.
“I think they’re doing some tests to make sure he doesn’t have anything major,” Boynton said Monday. “I do think that he’s got some nose damage. … He was seeing our doctors and maybe going to get fitted for a mask before he’s allowed to go back out there.”
