It’s still early into the college basketball season and some teams still are trying to figure out who they are heading their respective conference schedules.
Oklahoma State (9-3) has put six new Cowboys on the court this year, five of them freshmen. This young roster still is trying to figure things out, but the first 12 games have shown that OSU plays its best basketball behind its pressure defense.
“Our defense is what we need to fall back on,” senior captain Lindy Waters III said. “We are really good whenever we put our minds to it. We can keep anybody out of the paint, keep anybody off the glass. So if we just do those things, we play as hard as we can, I think offensively everything will come.”
OSU ranks No. 12 in the country in defensive shooting percentage (36.8%) and No. 16 in 3-point defensive shooting percentage (26.9%). The Cowboys have held eight opponents under 40% shooting and will try to do the same against last year’s national runner-up.
OSU opens the Big 12 schedule at No. 22 Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday. OSU coach Mike Boynton blasted loud crowd noise through the speakers during practice Thursday to try to prepare his team for the Big 12 atmosphere on the road, especially the young guys.
“We try to do everything we can to give our guys an opportunity to see what it’s really like,” Boynton said. “Obviously, there weren’t any people in there, but the noise gives them somewhat of a simulation of what to expect when they go on the road for what we think will be a really competitive game against the reigning conference champion and defending national runner-up.”
The Red Raiders are averaging 76 points per game, which is 16 points more than the 60 points averaged by OSU opponents. Texas Tech is also hosting an OSU team that is 8-0 when sophomore point guard Isaac Likekele plays. The Cowboys went 1-3 in the four games Likekele missed with an illness.
All three of OSU’s losses came in games in which they allowed at least 80 points. The Cowboys haven’t allowed more than 75 points in any of their nine wins.
“In our four games that we played without Ice, the one game that we actually played pretty good defense and held an opponent under 60 (points) we won,” Boynton said, “The other games, the other teams were averaging over 80 and we obviously didn’t play as well.
“I think they understand how important it is that we give ourselves a chance by playing consistent on the defensive end. And then we obviously, at some point, have to make shots, and I have confidence that we have the right guys out there that can do that.”
OSU lost both of its games against Texas Tech last season, including the 84-80 overtime loss in Lubbock. Waters and Thomas Dziagwa combined to shoot 13-of-19 from 3-point range. The Cowboys can expect a hostile crowd on Saturday, but Waters said the fans are what get him going on the court.
“They’ve got some hecklers, as everybody knows,” Waters said about Texas Tech. “But real competitors know that’s what gets you going.”