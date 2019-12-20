Oklahoma State will play in the BOK Center for the second time since its opening in 2008 when the Cowboys take on Minnesota in the back half of a doubleheader in the BOK Center Basketball Showdown on Saturday.
Tulsa and Colorado State will play the first game at 1:30 p.m., and the Cowboys will take the court against Minnesota at 4:30 p.m. The last time Tulsa and OSU played in the BOK Center on the same day was in 2010 when OSU defeated the Golden Hurricane 71-54 in front of a crowd of 9,778.
The BOK Center is technically a neutral site, but it will feel more like a home game for both Oklahoma schools. Tulsa is located in the same city as the BOK Center, while OSU is located just 70 miles away.
According to the OSU Alumni Association, there are an estimated 53,000 Cowboys fans in the city of Tulsa. OSU holds a 50-26 record in games played in the city of Tulsa, primarily played at TU and Oral Roberts.
This year, the Cowboys have two Tulsa natives on their roster, which should encourage locals to come out. Twins Keylan and Kalib Boone are former Memorial High School standouts who won three consecutive state titles. Saturday will give Tulsa residents who haven’t traveled to Stillwater a chance to watch the two freshmen in person.
The Cowboys (8-2) are coming off a 55-61 win at Houston that broke a two-game losing streak. Starting point guard Isaac Likekele has been out because of an illness the past three games.
“We have a lot of things, not necessarily negative, but not going our way the last few games,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said after the game. “We haven’t quite responded the way I want us to. We play the schedule we play to give us the opportunity to grow.”
The Golden Gophers (5-5) are coming off an 84-71 loss to Ohio State, which was undefeated and ranked No. 3 at the time. Minnesota and Southeastern Louisiana are the final two games for OSU before Big 12 play starts at Texas Tech on Jan. 4.
Boynton said OSU’s nonconference schedule was constructed to help his players prepare for Big 12 play. The game against Minnesota will be another solid test.
“I could put a schedule together that would probably mask any of our deficiencies, but that’s not what I’m interested in,” Boynton said. “I’m interested in us being our best once the calendar turns and we’re playing those games twice a week for 2 ½ months.”