Oklahoma State signee Cade Cunningham is the 2019-2020 Florida Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year and it was announced Thursday.
He is also one of three finalists for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award.
The national player of the year announcement has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To ensure the safety of everyone involved, The Gatorade Company will follow the guidance of experts and health officials as it determines the appropriate time to announce this year’s winner,” Gatorade said in a press release.
Cunningham is the third player from Montverde Academy to win the Florida player of the year. The five-star prospect is ranked as the nation’s top recruit by 247Sports and the No. 3 prospect on the ESPN top 100 list for the 2020 class.
The other two finalists for the Gatorade national award are senior Evan Mobley from Rancho Christian High School in California and sophomore Emoni Bates from Lincoln High School in Michigan.
Cunningham led Montverde, the No. 1 ranked prep school in the country, to a 25-0 record. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound senior averaged 13.9 points, 6.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in his senior season.
Cunningham will be joining an OSU team next year that is losing all three of its senior captains. He is expected to be the highest-rated prospect in OSU history to compete in an OSU uniform. Cunningham is also the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
The Gatorade Player of the Year award recognizes athletic talent, but it also includes academic achievement and demonstration of character. Cunningham has locally volunteered as a youth mentor and youth basketball coach while maintaining a 3.5 GPA.
Cunningham also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a youth sports organization of his choosing as part of Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform. He is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants for an organization of his choosing.
OSU season in review: The MVP. The highs and lows. What to look for next season
MVP: Cameron McGriff
Breakout player: Isaac Likekele
Top moment of the season: Win at Texas
Low moment of the season: Loss at Iowa State
Top question entering next season: Who will fill the leadership void?
Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387
Spring Special! Patio Covers, Open, Screened or Enclosed w/windows, Sunrooms & Decks. Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Credit cards accepted. Free Estimates! Call now, 918-271-0050.