STILLWATER — Oklahoma State is ending its Big 12 Conference schedule much better than it started.
The Cowboys opened the league schedule with an eight-game losing streak, but the 69-63 win over Kansas State on Wednesday, in the final home game of the regular season, was their sixth win in the past nine games. It was also OSU’s fifth consecutive home win, the Cowboys’ longest home winning streak in Big 12 play since the 2012-13 season.
Neither team could pull away for most of the game, but Cameron McGriff ignited the crowd with a putback dunk that placed an exclamation point on a 16-2 run to give the Cowboys a 62-51 lead with 3:50 remaining.
The Wildcats led 49-46 before the five-minute stretch that put OSU in front for good. The Wildcats cut the OSU lead to 67-63 with 40 seconds left, but a couple of free throws and a defensive stop sealed the game.
The Cowboys (16-14, 6-11) completed the season sweep of K-State for the first time in the Big 12 era. The last time OSU beat the Wildcats twice in the regular season was the 1993-94 Big Eight season.
McGriff led the Cowboys with 14 points and five rebounds. Isaac Likekele was one point shy of a double-double, finishing with nine points and 10 rebounds. He also had five assists and four steals.
The teams played a physical second half that included 40 total free throws. OSU was 20-for-27 at the line on the night. The Wildcats (9-21, 2-15) were 17-of-21.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by OSU allowed the Cowboys to start the second half with a 6-2 run to take a 32-25 lead, but the Wildcats refused to go away. K-State responded with an 18-9 run to take a 43-41 lead with 11:30 remaining.
K-Stake took advantage of OSU’s sloppy passing to start the game. The Cowboys committed six turnovers in less than six minutes, which allowed the Wildcats to jump to a 12-7 lead. A 3-pointer by Thomas Dziagwa and a Likekele layup tied the score at 12, and OSU managed to end the half with a 26-23 lead.
The K-State defense forced OSU into 11 first-half turnovers, and the Wildcats didn’t make anything easy in the paint. K-State outscored the Cowboys 12-4 down low, and there were six lead changes in the first 20 minutes.
Likekele’s seven rebounds and three steals in the first half helped keep OSU in front.
Oklahoma State is 14-2 this season when leading at the half. The Cowboys are also 31-8 under coach Mike Boynton when holding teams under 40% shooting from the field. K-State shot 36% on Wednesday.
The Cowboys end the regular season at Texas on Saturday night. The OSU senior class has yet to win on the road against the Longhorns.