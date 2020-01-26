Oklahoma State got a break from Big 12 Conference play and earned its first win of the month Saturday over Texas A&M.
OSU will resume conference play when it hosts No. 3 Kansas at 8 p.m. Monday. The Cowboys snapped a six-game losing streak with the 73-62 win over the Aggies but are still 0-6 in Big 12 play. The Cowboys will try for their first conference win against their second AP top-3 opponent in four games.
A loss against Kansas would surpass the 2016-17 streak, when OSU started 0-6 in the Big 12 and finished with a 9-9 conference record on its way to qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.
“I get that people may be frustrated that we haven’t played better,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “No one wants to have our team succeed more than I do.”
Oklahoma State resorted back to the November version of itself against Texas A&M. The Cowboys started the season 7-0 before losing nine of the following 12 games. OSU, which has had problems shooting the ball as of late, shot 55% and made 9-of-19 3-pointers on Saturday.
Getting their first win in nearly a month could be a major confidence boost heading toward a tough Kansas team. The Cowboys looked to be lacking confidence at certain points during the losing streak and some of that confidence returned against the Aggies.
The Cowboys will try and ride that confidence into Monday’s game. It also helps that OSU has had recent success against the Jayhawks in Stillwater.
OSU has won four of the past six games against Kansas inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The 2017-18 regular season sweep against Kansas was the first by any program since 2001. The Cowboys have beaten Kansas eight times since 2008 despite Monday being the 35th consecutive game with Kansas ranked in the top-25.
The recent suspensions to Kansas players Silvio De Sousa David McCormack will also work in OSU’s favor. Beating the No. 3-ranked team in the country would be a much needed mark on the resume of an OSU team that still has NCAA Tournament aspirations.
“Our goals really haven’t changed as far as what we wanted in the beginning,” said senior Cam McGriff, who reached 1,000 career points on Saturday. “That was finishing in the top half of the Big 12 and also making the tournament. We definitely set ourselves at a standard and we know that we’re capable of doing it. If we’re not going to end up making it, we’re not going to have any regrets doing it.”