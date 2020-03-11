KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma State and Oklahoma women’s basketball teams split the regular-season Bedlam series and will have a chance to break the tie Thursday in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.
The road team won both Bedlam games, with the combined margin of victory of just six points. The Sooners beat OSU 77-75 in Stillwater before the Cowgirls won the rematch 73-69 in Norman.
The two teams will meet one more time at the Municipal Auditorium. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. OSU finished the regular season with a 6-12 conference record and earned a No. 8 seed. OU was 5-13 and was given the No. 9 seed.
Playing in the conference tournament is enough to get players fired up, but adding bragging rights for the winner of the Bedlam series also helps.
“If you don’t get excited for a Bedlam game there’s something wrong with your ticker — you need to examine things,” OSU coach Jim Littell said. “It’s also what you play for is tournament time. Wanting to win and advance to the next game and for us, we’re 15-15. We want to end the season on a positive note with as many wins as possible. We want to have a winning record but right now all we’re focused toward is Bedlam.”
The Cowgirls would have to win at least two games in the conference to end the season with a winning record. The winner Thursday advances to play top-seeded Baylor (28-2) on Friday.
The double round-robin schedule in the Big 12 Conference makes it to where each team in the tournament will be playing its opponent for the third time. Everybody is familiar with each other at this point and Littell said there isn’t any advantage or disadvantage for either team.
“Both teams are pretty familiar with what each other is going to do,” Littell said. “I’m sure they’re going to add a few wrinkles that we haven’t seen and we’re going to try to add a few wrinkles that they haven’t seen. But it comes down to playing good defense, identifying their scorers, winning the rebound battle and making shots.”
Oklahoma’s top scorers in the previous two matchups have been Ana Llanusa, Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson. Those three Sooners have combined to average 59.5 points per game in the previous two Bedlam games.
OSU’s top three scorers against OU were Vivian Gray, Natasha Mack and Clintan de Sousa, who combined to average 58.5 points. Mack has also averaged 16 rebounds, 4.5 blocks and 2.5 steals in the two games. She is focused on bringing the energy on Thursday.
“It’s Bedlam, we want to win the series so you’ve got to bring all the energy you can,” Mack said. “You’ve got to bring the energy on the court (and) on the sidelines. You’ve got to cheer everybody on so we need as much energy as possible.”