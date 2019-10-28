Oklahoma State freshman basketball player Marcus Watson was suspended from all team activities after a protective order was filed against him on Oct. 21.
According to the petition for protective order document sent to the Tulsa World by the Payne County Courthouse, the person filed the order against Watson as a “victim of rape.” The alleged incident happened on Oct. 19 at his apartment.
“OSU is aware of the request for the protective order and takes such matters seriously,” OSU said in a statement. “Pending further investigation, the student athlete currently is being withheld from team activities.”
The document states that Watson is prohibited from having any contact of any kind with the person who filed the protective order unless specifically authorized by the court.
The 6-6, 215-pound guard was the highest-ranked prospect in the Cowboys top-25 class of 2019. Watson was the No. 8-ranked shooting guard in the country, according to 247Sports.com and the No. 45 player overall.
Watson is a cousin of OSU head basketball coach Mike Boynton.
Watson is the sixth player to be suspended or released in Boynton’s tenure.
OSU is hosting Rogers State in an exhibition game on Nov. 1 and will host Oral Roberts to start the regular season on Nov. 6.