Former Oklahoma State basketball coach Eddie Sutton was officially announced as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday after the Tulsa World broke the news Friday.
Former OSU standout Randy Rutherford said he couldn’t believe it when he heard the news.
“My first reaction was like, about damn time, literally,” Rutherford said. “I couldn’t believe it. I was happy, but I was like, about damn time.”
Sutton joins a class that includes Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and Tamika Catchings. This was the seventh time Sutton was named a finalist, and the 84-year-old coach was finally voted in this time around.
Sutton won 806 games as a coach and advanced to three Final Fours. He took Arkansas to the 1978 Final Four before taking OSU to the Final Four in 1995 and 2004. Rutherford was a member of Sutton’s 1995 Final Four team and had already viewed Sutton as a Hall of Famer. He said former players and fans can hold their heads a little bit higher now that everybody has to acknowledge what they already knew about Sutton.
Rutherford and his former teammates have been texting back and forth since the Sutton news broke. Rutherford’s former teammate, Chianti Roberts, had said months ago that this year would be the year for Sutton.
“Chianti, he was like, ‘I told you, bruh,’” Rutherford said. “It was time. It was our 25-year anniversary. It all kind of came to a head. (Scott) Pierce, Big Country (Bryant Reeves) and everybody’s been texting like, ‘Hey, they finally got it right.’ It took them this long to get it right, something that we already knew. It makes us feel good to be coached by one of the greatest coaches of all time. A lot of people can’t say that.”
Sutton’s impact goes beyond his national coach of the year awards, Final Four appearances and win totals. Rutherford and Roberts both shared how Sutton helped mold them as young men. Rutherford grew up without his father and said that Sutton was a strong male figure in his life. Rutherford recalled the time Sutton brought him into his office to set Rutherford straight about missing class.
“He was a true father figure for a lot of us who didn’t grow up with a father in our household (and) didn’t have a really strong positive role model in our lives,” Rutherford said. “So when you got to Coach, he was going to be that strong positive role model, but he was going to hold you accountable. … There is a certain way you act, a certain way you treat people, and that’s what he taught a lot of us.”
Sutton’s coaching resume along with the life lessons he taught his players can finally be celebrated in the manner it should wit him officially being named a Hall of Famer. Rutherford said the one thing the OSU family cherishes is the fact that they finally get the credit they deserve when it comes to Sutton’s greatness.