Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton met with the media after Thursday’s practice and shared that freshman Chris Harris Jr. will be out for the rest of the year because he is expected to have knee surgery on Friday.
Harris has appeared in 21 games for OSU this season and was placed in the starting lineup three times. He’s missed the past four games after suffering an injury against TCU on Feb. 5. Harris played just six minutes in the 72-57 win over the Horned Frogs and his injury was initially classified as a lower leg injury.
Boynton said on Thursday that he was unable to share the extent of Harris’ knee injury.
“I wish I could. I don’t want to say something that doesn’t make any sense,” Boynton said. “...He’s having knee surgery. I don’t know what they’re going to see when they go in there.”
The Cowboys have five regular-season games left before the Big 12 Conference tournament. Harris has been a big part of OSU’s defensive scheme’s but Boynton said the team has adjusted to playing without him.
“We haven’t had him for a little bit now so I think we’ve adjusted OK,” Boynton said. “Obviously, it cuts down on the depth that you have and something that can be important as you go into the later parts of the season.”
