Oklahoma State guard Chris Harris Jr. will be in familiar surroundings Saturday when the Cowboys play at Texas A&M. Harris signed with the Aggies out of high school but was released from his commitment after a coaching change. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World
Freshman guard Chris Harris Jr. (left) is averaging 16 minutes and 3.6 points per game for Oklahoma State. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State will face a familiar foe in Texas A&M on Saturday as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Aggies were members of the Big 12 Conference until they announced their departure to join the SEC in the summer of 2012. The 3 p.m. game will be the first time the Cowboys have traveled to College Station, Texas, in eight years. However, OSU freshman Chris Harris Jr. has a more recent history with the Aggies.
“I know the whole starting five,” Harris said of A&M. “So I’m pretty familiar with how they play, what they want to do, what they’re capable of and everything.”
Harris is familiar with the Aggies because he was one coaching change away from joining them. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard from South Garland High School in Dallas signed his National Letter of Intent with Texas A&M on Nov. 14, 2018, as a three-star prospect.
Harris was granted a release after A&M head coach Billy Kennedy was fired about four months later. Harris said he fell in love with the coaching staff and the facilities during his visits to A&M. Going through the process of switching schools wasn’t easy for him.
“It was a tough loss because I built a great bond with the coaching staff and the players there,” Harris said. “And to just know that I’m not going to be able to play with those guys that I built so much chemistry with on all of my official visits, it was like heartbreaking, but it’s a part of the game.”
Texas A&M started recruiting Harris as a high school freshman and offered him a scholarship in his sophomore year. OSU also started recruiting Harris as a freshman. Former OSU head coach Brad Underwood offered Harris a scholarship but ended up leaving Stillwater for Illinois after the 2017 season.
However, Harris found a familiar face in Stillwater after his release from A&M was granted. Mike Boynton was promoted from an assistant coach to head coach as the replacement for Underwood. Boynton had established a relationship with Harris as an assistant.
“I’ve watched (Harris) and several of his friends play throughout their careers and recruited that area pretty hard,” Boynton said. “I always admired his work ethic, his basketball IQ (and) his savvy.”
In April 2019, five months after initially signing with the Aggies, Harris announced his commitment to OSU.
“We didn’t think we were going to be able to get him,” Boynton said. “… When we were recruiting in the fall of last year we certainly didn’t sign him. We still had a fairly large class. We had four guys sign in the fall. He had committed to A&M. We just kind of still watched him and obviously, the coaching change happened in the spring. We had some changes in our roster and the opportunity just kind of matched and I’m glad that he’s here.”
Harris appreciated the continued relationship with Boynton even after his verbal commitment to A&M.
“We built a great bond as (Boynton) became head coach and he just stayed on me,” Harris said. “No matter if he was recruiting me, no matter if I was committed he was still saying hope you’re doing well, have a good game. So yeah, we built a great bond.”
“What drew me back to Oklahoma State was my bond with the head coach. If you don’t have a bond with the head coach, then it’s going to be kind of hard for you to get playing time. … As long as I had a bond with the head coach it was going to be fine.”
Harris has played in 17 of OSU’s 19 games, including two starts. He’s averaging more than 16 minutes per game. There’s a new coaching staff at Texas A&M led by head coach Buzz Williams, but the players Harris established bonds with still will be on the court Saturday. Harris said it probably will be weird for him to walk into the visiting locker room.
Even though he has a brief history with the Aggies, Harris said it doesn’t provide any extra pressure to perform well. The Cowboys have lost six consecutive games and are in need of a win after winning their first seven games to start the season.
“I’m just trying to go out there and get a win for my team,” Harris said.
