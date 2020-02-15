STILLWATER — Oklahoma State is veering away from the 3-point line and the Cowboys’ new approach helped them upset No. 24 Texas Tech 73-70 on Saturday.
OSU’s new identity was on full display in Gallagher-Iba Arena in front of the 1995 Final Four team, honored during halftime for the 25th anniversary of its achievement.
OSU was averaging more than 20 3-point attempts per game heading into Saturday but was two shots away from its season-low with 10 3-point tries.
The new focus for the Cowboys (13-12, 3-9 Big 12) is to get the ball inside, which resulted in a season-high 38 free throws against Texas Tech (16-9, 7-5). OSU made 31 on its way to snapping an 11-game losing streak against opponents ranked in the AP Top 25.
Tulsa native Kalib Boone had a career day, scoring 16 points on just four shot attempts. The emphasis on getting the ball inside allowed the freshman to score on 12-of-14 free throws to help OSU win its third game in the past four outings.
“I never thought I would shoot 14 free throws in one game, and I made 12 of them,” Boone said. “That’s a real shout-out to coach (Cannen) Cunningham because after every practice we have a little shooting game that we do, me and him, and then we work on free throws.”
The free-throw shooting paid off for both Boone and graduate transfer Jonathan Laurent, whose 16 points included 7-of-8 free-throw shooting. The Cowboys outscored Texas Tech 55-32 in the paint and at the free-throw line.
“Coach (Mike Boynton) always talks to us about finding an identity,” Laurent said. “I feel like in the beginning of the year we started off as more of a 3-point shooting team, but these past seven or eight games we’ve actually found our identity and that’s in the paint.”
The Cowboys needed some clutch free-throw shooting to help seal the win. Texas Tech held a 67-66 lead with 1:49 left, but OSU took a 70-67 lead with 30 seconds remaining after four free throws by Laurent and Isaac Likekele. OSU made 7-of-10 free throws in the final 1:49.
Likekele had another fine all-around game, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
OSU’s new identity seems to be working. The Cowboys shot a season-low eight 3-pointers in the 64-59 win at Kansas State on Tuesday. OSU has averaged 28 free throws per game in the past four outings after averaging 18 in the first 21 games.
Boynton said he would have laughed if he was told heading into the season that his team would have trouble shooting the ball. OSU had two of the Big 12’s top five returning 3-point shooters in Thomas Dziagwa and Lindy Waters. Freshman Chris Harris Jr. and Laurent also had reputations for excellent 3-point shooting.
OSU was expected to be a solid outside shooting team.
“I don’t know if it’s the (longer) line or maybe we don’t have great flow from there,” Boynton said. “We haven’t shot the ball very well from the 3-point line this year. … It just hasn’t manifested itself. Our job as a staff is to find ways to still have success. We’ve done it through our defense, we’ve rebounded and tried to get to the free-throw line a little bit more and driving the ball to the basket.”
Oklahoma State shot 1-of-20 from 3-point range against West Virginia on Jan. 6. The Cowboys will take their new offensive identity on the road against one of the most physical teams in the conference when the Mountaineers host OSU at 6 p.m. Tuesday.