Oklahoma State freshman basketball player Marcus Watson has entered the transfer portal.
It was first reported by Evan Daniels of 247Sports on Friday and confirmed by the Tulsa World.
Watson, the cousin of OSU coach Mike Boynton, headlined the Cowboys’ 2019 recruiting class that was ranked in the top 25 nationally. The four-star guard was ranked as the No. 17 small forward in the country coming out of high school.
Watson hasn’t appeared in any of the Cowboys’ 14 games because he was suspended after a protective order was filed against him on Oct. 21.
The female student who filed against Watson filed as a “victim of rape.” Charges weren’t filed against Watson, but he has a scheduled hearing in Stillwater at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
Oklahoma State is 9-5 and has lost its first two Big 12 games. The Cowboys play at TCU at 1 p.m. Saturday.