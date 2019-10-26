Marcus Watson

Marcus Watson walks down the sideline at Oklahoma State's open basketball practice on August 1, 2019 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/TULSA WORLD)

Oklahoma State freshman Marcus Watson has been suspended from the men’s basketball team the school confirmed Saturday.

Media reports say a protective order was granted against Watson on Monday.

“OSU is aware of the request for protective order and takes such matters seriously,” OSU said in a statement. “Pending further investigation, the student-athlete currently is being withheld from team activities.”

Watson, a 6-6, 215-pound guard, was ranked as the No. 8 shooting guard in the country by 247Sports.com and the No. 45 overall player. He was the highest-rated prospect in OSU’s 2019 class and is the sixth player to be suspended or released in Boynton’s tenure.

The Cowboys are entering this season with a top-25 recruiting class and will play their first exhibition game against Rogers State on Nov. 1. OSU starts its regular season against Oral Roberts on Nov. 6.

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Tags

Sports Writer

Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387