Oklahoma State freshman Marcus Watson has been suspended from the men’s basketball team the school confirmed Saturday.
Media reports say a protective order was granted against Watson on Monday.
“OSU is aware of the request for protective order and takes such matters seriously,” OSU said in a statement. “Pending further investigation, the student-athlete currently is being withheld from team activities.”
Watson, a 6-6, 215-pound guard, was ranked as the No. 8 shooting guard in the country by 247Sports.com and the No. 45 overall player. He was the highest-rated prospect in OSU’s 2019 class and is the sixth player to be suspended or released in Boynton’s tenure.
The Cowboys are entering this season with a top-25 recruiting class and will play their first exhibition game against Rogers State on Nov. 1. OSU starts its regular season against Oral Roberts on Nov. 6.