STILLWATER — Oklahoma State freshman Marcus Watson’s court date for the petition for protective order that was filed against him Oct. 21 was pushed back a second time.
The court date was moved a second time after another continuance was filed Monday. A new date has not been set.
The original court date that was set for Nov. 7 was pushed to Nov. 26 after a continuance was filed because of an unavoidable conflict by the attorney of the female student who filed the protective order against Watson.
According to the petition for protective order document, the student filed the order against Watson as a “victim of rape.” The alleged incident occurred Oct. 19 at his apartment. It has already been reported that Watson will not face criminal charges for the allegation. He could still face at Title IX investigation through the university.
Watson, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard and coach Mike Boynton’s cousin, is believed to still be suspended from the team. He was the highest-ranked prospect in the Cowboys’ top-25 class of 2019.
OSU has won its first five games of the season and will play Syracuse in Brooklyn, New York at 6 p.m. Wednesday.