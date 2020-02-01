NORMAN — Oklahoma State’s season is continuing to spiral after a hot-shooting game by Oklahoma’s Brady Manek helped hand the Cowboys their eighth consecutive Big 12 defeat Saturday.
OSU missed several inside shots and had multiple defensive breakdowns as the frustration started settling in during the 82-69 loss to the Sooners. The Cowboys are 0-8 in the conference and have lost 18 of the past 20 Bedlam games played in Norman.
Senior Cameron McGriff has led the Cowboys by averaging 12 points and seven rebounds against Big 12 opponents, but his 15 points and eight rebounds Saturday weren’t enough to get OSU its first league win. Neither was Thomas Dziagwa’s four 3-pointers and 15 points.
“We are a frustrated team,” said Boynton, who snatched off his tie in frustration after a flagrant 1 foul was called on Yor Anei. “I think that’s a reasonable thing to expect, especially from a team who got off to a good start and really hasn’t been able to figure it out, especially in conference play.”
Manek made five of his first six 3-point shot attempts and nearly outscored the Cowboys by himself when OU was leading 24-18. Manek had 17 of OU’s first 24 points on his way to scoring 30 on 7-of-13 shooting from 3-point range. Manek’s solid start spearheaded a 50% shooting day for the Sooners after they shot 35% in their previous game against Kansas State.
“That’s what you need; that’s what we need,” Boynton said of Manek. “We need somebody to kind of grab the bull by the horns and say that I’m going to be the guy that gets us going in the right direction. Right now, we don’t have that.
“We’ve got some guys kind of looking around, maybe waiting for someone else. When you don’t have a confident group you don’t always have someone who’s ready to step out there and take that risk.”
Although OSU managed to outscore the Sooners 36-26 in the paint, the Cowboys had a hard time finishing at the rim. Anei had a season-high 13 shot attempts and nearly all of them were inside the paint. He finished with six points on 3-of-13 shooting.
“I feel like our game plans are solid,” Boynton said. “We felt like we had the size advantage. On paper, it looks like that to me and we’ve got more guys who want to play inside and that are capable of producing inside. That’s what we tried to do to attack.
“We’ve just got to score those baskets. I’m proud of (Anei) for getting in there. We’ve just got to keep working with him so that we can get the result that we all need for us to have the success that we’re looking for.”
Boynton has shuffled the starting lineup during this tough stretch, having freshmen Avery Anderson III and Kalib Boone taking the place of Anei and Dziagwa. He switched the lineup again Saturday, with Jonathan Laurent and Anei getting the start over Anderson and Boone.
“We’re searching,” Boynton said. “We’re trying to figure out what the missing ingredient is.”
Oklahoma State’s defensive intensity is one ingredient that has been consistent for most of the season, but not on Saturday. OSU opponents were averaging 64 points a game before Bedlam, but the Sooners managed to score 82 as Manek and Austin Reaves combined for 51 points.
“It really just comes down to communicating and being there for our teammates if they get broken down,” Dziagwa said. “When you communicate, you’re a good defensive team, and right now we’re not communicating at a high level.”
Oklahoma State has played every Big 12 team except Kansas State. OSU’s two games against the Wildcats are Feb. 11 and March 4.
The Cowboys will get their first rematch of the season when they play host tp TCU at 7 p.m. Wednesday. OSU lost 52-40 to the Horned Frogs on Jan. 11 in Fort Worth, Texas.