KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma State point guard Isaac Likekele is only a sophomore, but the poise he showed in driving for the winning layup in the final seconds of the game to defeat Iowa State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament showed how quickly Likekele has matured in his second season.
Terrence Lewis drove down the lane for an uncontested dunk that gave Iowa State a one-point lead with 8 seconds left. Freshman Avery Anderson III quickly inbounded the ball to Likekele, who went the length of the floor for a layup with less than 4 seconds remaining, lifting OSU to a 72-71 victory at the Sprint Center.
It’s OSU’s fourth consecutive win and its eighth win in the past 11 games. The Cowboys won two of the three games against Iowa State and all three games have been decided by four points or fewer.
Iowa State inbounded the ball after Likekele’s layup, but a deflection that went out of bounds left 0.5 seconds on the clock and the Cyclones didn’t get a shot off in time.
Likekele scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half. He also finished with nine assists, five rebounds and three steals.
“He’s a pretty mature sophomore,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said of Likekele. “He started every game for us as a freshman. He’s still learning how to play the position, but I think it really shows the growth of our team as a whole. … He leads us because he affects the game in so many different ways but that play, in particular, was made by Avery Anderson. “
Iowa State called a timeout before Lewis’ dunk and Boynton made sure to let his players know that the Cowboys were out of timeouts. A big man usually inbounds the ball for OSU, but Boynton told the team during the ISU timeout to get the ball inbounded as soon as possible no matter who gets the ball first. Anderson grabbed the ball after the dunk and inbounded it straight to Likekele.
“A lot of times the other team is really excited and you can catch them kind of off-balance in that situation,” Boynton said. “We got the inbound pass and we obviously wanted to get it to Ice. Just drive it as far as you can, don’t settle. You’ve basically got one dribble per second late in the game and we had enough time there to get all the way to the rim. (Likekele) did a great job of reading the scenario and was obviously able to complete the play. Yes, it shows poise from him particular but I think our team was obviously prepared for the moment and credit goes to those kids.”
Sophomore Yor Anei, who finished with 12 points and five rebounds, had the most important rebound of the game, one that gave OSU the chance to win down the stretch. Iowa State led for nearly the entire second half and was holding on to a 69-68 lead with 1:06 left. OSU pulled within one point five times in the final six minutes but couldn’t take the lead until Anei’s offensive rebound.
Lindy Waters III missed a jump shot and Anei battled for a tough offensive board, then passed the ball to Likekele. Likekele was fouled and he hit both free throws to give OSU a 70-69 lead with 18 seconds left. Those two free throws were the only second-chance points of the game for OSU. Iowa State outscored the Cowboys 18-2 in second-chance points.
“I believe if we didn’t get that offensive rebound we would have had to foul,” Likekele said. “It was very big that Yor got that rebound and led us to two free throws. And I just had to step up and make them.”
OSU held a 34-32 lead at halftime but came out flat to start the second half. The Cyclones opened the second half with a 20-8 run to gain a 52-42 advantage over OSU for their biggest lead of the game. Prentiss Nixon, who scored 16 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, led the surge for the Cyclones. The Cowboys trailed 61-52 with 8:40 remaining before an 8-0 run cut the lead to 61-60 with 5:53 left.
Likekele credited the comeback to senior captain Cameron McGriff’s leadership. McGriff finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.
“Cam (was) always staying on us like he’s been the whole year,” Likekele said. “He’s always been that guy yelling at us. He showed it by example too. Cam played very hard the entire second half. If you go and replay it Cam was all over the place.”
OSU is 13-2 all-time in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.
The Cowboys advance to play top-seeded Kansas at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.