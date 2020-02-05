STILLWATER — Oklahoma State point guard Isaac Likekele helped the Cowboys get over the hump and earn their first Big 12 Conference win of the season against TCU on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound sophomore dished out a career-high 11 assists to go with 15 points and six rebounds in the 72-57 win over the Horned Frogs in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Seven of Likekele’s assists came in the first half and nine of his 15 points came in the second half. The Cowboys went on a 19-2 run in the second half to turn a three-point deficit into a 59-45 lead with 6:33 remaining. OSU never trailed again.
“I don’t play for my stats,” Likekele said.” I’m just glad we came out here and got the win today. That’s what makes me feel really good.”
Wednesday’s win snapped an eight-game losing streak in the Big 12 Conference and prevented OSU (11-11, 1-8) from reaching its worse conference start since going 0-9 during the 1971-72 season. OSU lost five of the past six games to the Horned Frogs mainly because of TCU’s Desmond Bane. He averaged 17 points per game on 60% shooting from 3 in the previous six matchups.
Bane finished with a quiet 14 points and the Cowboys' defense prevented him from taking over. OSU forced Bane to go nearly 14 minutes without scoring a point on their way to handing TCU (13-9, 4-5) its third consecutive loss.
Likekele was the main reason for Bane’s limited production.
“(Likekele’s) defensive effort tonight was outstanding,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “He was the guy I asked to guard Bane most of the game, and to be able to do it on both ends of the court is what makes him unique. I’m thankful that he set the tone for us and made it hard for Bane to get a ton of good comfortable looks.”
The Cowboys were without one of their best shooters in Lindy Waters III, who was sidelined because of a fracture near the sinus area of his nose after getting hit in the last game against Oklahoma. Thomas Dziagwa stepped up to shoot 40% from deep on four made 3-pointers. He finished with 14 points.
Chris Harris Jr. was put in the starting lineup in place of Waters but left the game early with a lower leg injury. Walk-on Dee Mitchell got quality playing time and did a solid job for OSU on the defensive end.
OSU had a strong start to the first half and jumped out to a 10-3 lead. The Cowboys made seven of their first 11 shots on their way to gaining a 24-17 lead. The OSU offense eventually slowed down as the Cowboys missed seven of their next 11 shots.
OSU went six minutes and 38 seconds without scoring a field goal. That allowed TCU to go on an 11-2 run and take a 28-26 lead. The Cowboys finished the half with an 8-2 run to hold a 36-28 halftime lead.
A mixture of 2-3 zone and man-to-man defense helped limit Bane. He led TCU with seven first-half points but his layup at the 10:41 mark was his last points of the first half.
Oklahoma State’s seven fouls in the first six minutes of the second half helped the Horned Frogs open the half with a 13-4 run to take a 43-40 lead but the Cowboys' 19 -2 run that followed created enough distance to close out the game.
OSU vs. TCU
Cowboys' guard No. 20 Keylan Boone shoots a 3-point shot during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
No. 13 Issac Likekele passes the ball down the baseline during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cowboys' forward No. 1 Jonathan Laurent passes the ball during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cowboys' center Yor Anei attempts a midrange 2-point shot during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cowboys' guard No. 20 Keylan Boone looks to pass the ball during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cowboys' forward No. 12 Cameron McGriff dribbles through contact from TCU guard No. 5 Jaire Grayer during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cowboys' center No. 14 Yor Anei dribbles back into the paint during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cowboys' forward No. 12 Cameron McGriff steps back while dribbling the ball during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cowboys' forward No. 1 Jonathan Laurent attempts a contested shot in the paint during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cowboys' guard No. 4 Thomas Dziagwa shots a 3-point shot during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cowboys' forward No. 1 Jonathan Laurent dives for possession of the ball during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cameron McGriff and the entire Cowboy bench erupt in cheers during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
No. 12 Cameron McGriff celebrates during a timeout during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Jonathan Laurent receives a pass though contact during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cameron McGriff (left) and Avery Anderson (right) celebrate a basket on the bench during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
No. 13 Issac Likekele high fives No. 4 Thomas Dziagwa during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Issac Likekele dribbles past a TCU defender during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Issac Likekele dribbles past a screen during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Jonathan Laurent celebrates a made 3-point shot during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
No. 4 Thomas Dziagwa looks for a pass on the baseline during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
No. 13 Issac Likekele runs down the floor during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Issac Likekele dribbles past a TCU defender during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cameron McGriff dribbles around the arc during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Fans hold up their hands for a free throw attempt during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Issac Likekele brings the ball up the floor during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Walk-on guard No. 31 Dee Mitchell handles the ball during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Guard No. 4 Thomas Dziagwa is fouled during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Issac Likekele brings the ball up the floor during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Jamie Dixon looks down the court during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
TCU guard No. 3 Francisco Farabello dribbles through contact during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Mike Boynton claps down the court from the bench during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cameron McGriff dribbles around the arc during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cowboys' center Yor Anei steals the ball from TCU guard R.J. Nembhard during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
TCU guard No. 5 Jaire Grayer holds the ball during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Jamie Dixon screams down the floor during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
TCU guard No. 3 Francisco Farabello attempts to dribble by two Cowboy defenders during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
TCU guard No. 1 Desmond Bane dribbles through contact during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Mike Boynton looks for a foul call during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Jamie Dixon gets upset following a foul call during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
TCU guard No. 22 R.J. Nembhard dribbles by two Cowboy defenders during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
TCU guard No. 3 Francisco Farabello brings the ball up the floor during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Guard No. 13 Issac Likekele dribbles around the arc during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Thomas Dziagwa awaits an inbound during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Jamie Dixon talks to his players on the floor during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cameron McGriff waits at mid-court during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
TCU guard No. 5 Jaire Grayer looks for a pass during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Jamie Dixon reacts to a foul call during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
TCU guard No. 3 Francisco Farabello holds the ball at mid-court during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cowboy Keylan Boone and TCU forward No. 23 Jaedon Ledee wait to enter the game during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
TCU guard No. 1 Desmond Bane looks for a pass during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Jamie Dixon gets upset following a foul call during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
TCU guard No. 22 R.J. Nembhard dribbles the ball during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Mike Boynton points down the floor during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
TCU guard No. 1 Desmond Bane dribbles through contact during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cowboys' guard Issac Likekele dribbles through contact and into the paint during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
TCU players No. 1 Desmond Bane and No. 4 P.J. Fuller box out Cowboy No. 13 Issac Likekele during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cowboys' guard No. 13 Issac Likekele dribbles around a screen set by No. 14 Yor Anei during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cowboys' coach Mike Boynton yells down at a referee during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
TCU guard No. 22 R.J. Nembhard dribbles around OSU forward No. 12 Cameron McGriff during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cowboys' guard No. 20 Keylan Boone runs down the court after hitting a three during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Cowboys' coach Mike Boynton calls a play from the sideline during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
TCU coach Jamie Dixon yells down the floor during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
A referee blows their whistle during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Students join in the alma mater during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
(Left to right) Kalib Boone, Keylan Boone and Cameron McGriff laugh after the teams first conference win following Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
Mike Boynton thanks the fans for coming out during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
OSU pom squad member Halee Simpson cheers during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
OSU pom squad member Kaitlyn Seiler cheers during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
OSU Pom squad member Lexi Vanderwork dances during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU vs. TCU
OSU cheerleader Justin Messner cheers during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. TCU on Feb. 5, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
OSU holds pep rally for football team at Student Union
Frank Bonner II
918-581-8387
frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: Frank_Bonner2