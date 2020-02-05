STILLWATER — Oklahoma State point guard Isaac Likekele helped the Cowboys get over the hump and earn their first Big 12 Conference win of the season against TCU on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound sophomore dished out a career-high 11 assists to go with 15 points and six rebounds in the 72-57 victory over the Horned Frogs in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Seven of Likekele’s assists came in the first half and nine of his 15 points came in the second half. The Cowboys went on a 19-2 run in the second half to turn a three-point deficit into a 59-45 lead with 6:33 remaining. OSU never trailed again.
“I don’t play for my stats,” Likekele said. “I’m just glad we came out here and got the win today. That’s what makes me feel really good.”
The win snapped an eight-game losing streak in Big 12 games and prevented OSU (11-11, 1-8) from reaching its worst conference start since going 0-9 during the 1971-72 season.
OSU lost five of the previous six games to the Horned Frogs mainly because of TCU’s Desmond Bane. He averaged 17 points per game on 60% shooting from 3-point range in those six games.
Bane finished with a quiet 14 points as the Cowboys’ defense prevented him from taking over. OSU forced Bane to go nearly 14 minutes without scoring on their way to handing TCU (13-9, 4-5) its third consecutive loss.
Likekele was the primary reason for Bane’s limited production.
“(Likekele’s) defensive effort tonight was outstanding,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “He was the guy I asked to guard Bane most of the game, and to be able to do it on both ends of the court is what makes him unique. I’m thankful that he set the tone for us and made it hard for Bane to get a ton of good comfortable looks.”
The Cowboys were without one of their best shooters in Lindy Waters III, who was sidelined because of a fracture near the sinus area of his nose after getting hit in the last game against Oklahoma. Thomas Dziagwa stepped up to shoot 40% from deep on four made 3-pointers. He finished with 14 points.
Chris Harris Jr. was put in the starting lineup in place of Waters but left the game early with a lower leg injury. Walk-on Dee Mitchell got quality playing time and did a solid job for OSU on the defensive end.