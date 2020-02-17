Former Memorial High School basketball standout Kalib Boone was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday after having a career day to help Oklahoma State upset No. 24 Texas Tech on Saturday.
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound freshman scored a career-high 16 points in the 73-70 win over the Red Raiders. Boone only had four shot attempts but scored on 12-of-14 free throws. It was the most converted free throws by a Cowboys since February of 2018. The eight fouls he drew were the most fouls drawn in a game by an OSU player this season.
“It boosts my confidence a lot,” Boone said after the game. “I never thought I would shoot 14 free throws in one game and I made 12 of them.”
Boone also scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in the 64-59 win against Kansas State on Tuesday. He averaged 11 points on 66.7% shooting in the two games last week. He also shot a combined 14-of-18 free throws.
Boone has helped the Cowboys win back-to-back conference games for the first time this season. OSU has a 13-12 record and is 3-9 in the conference after starting the conference schedule 0-8. The Cowboys have won three of their last four games.
OSU will travel to Morgantown to face No. 17 West Virginia at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Gallery: Oklahoma State upsets No. 24 Texas Tech
Former Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton and members of the 1995 Final Four team are recognized at halftime of the game Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
No. 21 Lindy Waters catches a pass during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. Texas Tech on Feb. 15, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
No. 22 Kalib Boone celebrates during a timeout during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. Texas Tech on Feb. 15, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
The OSU bench celebrates from the sideline during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. Texas Tech on Feb. 15, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
Jonathan Laurent (left) and Kalib Boone celebrate during OSU’s win over No. 24 Texas Tech on Saturday. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele drives into the lane against Texas Tech on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
No. 21 Lindy Waters guards Red Raider No. 25 Davide Moretti during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. Texas Tech on Feb. 15, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
Former Cowboy coach Eddie Sutton is recognized at half time along with members of his 1995 Final Four team during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. Texas Tech on Feb. 15, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
Former Cowboy coach Eddie Sutton is recognized at half time along with members of his 1995 Final Four team during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. Texas Tech on Feb. 15, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
Former Cowboy coach Eddie Sutton is recognized at half time along with members of his 1995 Final Four team during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. Texas Tech on Feb. 15, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
Former Cowboy Bryant Reeves is recognized at half time along with members of his 1995 Final Four team during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. Texas Tech on Feb. 15, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
Former Cowboy coach Eddie Sutton is recognized at half time along with members of his 1995 Final Four team during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. Texas Tech on Feb. 15, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
Former Cowboy Randy Rutherford is recognized at half time along with members of his 1995 Final Four team during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. Texas Tech on Feb. 15, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)
Frank Bonner II
918-581-8387
frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: Frank_Bonner2