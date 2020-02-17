OSU freshman Kalib Boone

Former Memorial High School basketball standout Kalib Boone was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday after having a career day to help Oklahoma State upset No. 24 Texas Tech on Saturday.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound freshman scored a career-high 16 points in the 73-70 win over the Red Raiders. Boone only had four shot attempts but scored on 12-of-14 free throws. It was the most converted free throws by a Cowboys since February of 2018. The eight fouls he drew were the most fouls drawn in a game by an OSU player this season.

“It boosts my confidence a lot,” Boone said after the game. “I never thought I would shoot 14 free throws in one game and I made 12 of them.”

Boone also scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in the 64-59 win against Kansas State on Tuesday. He averaged 11 points on 66.7% shooting in the two games last week. He also shot a combined 14-of-18 free throws.

Boone has helped the Cowboys win back-to-back conference games for the first time this season. OSU has a 13-12 record and is 3-9 in the conference after starting the conference schedule 0-8. The Cowboys have won three of their last four games.

OSU will travel to Morgantown to face No. 17 West Virginia at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Frank Bonner II

